Estate car enthusiasts everywhere, meet your new obsession: a restomod of the Volvo P1800 ES shooting brake that features a tuned version of the Swedish firm’s famous T5 five-cylinder engine and costs more than a brand-new Ferrari.

It’s called the Norrsken – which means ‘northern light in Swedish – and this magnificent, moose-approved marvel has actually been created by two Dutch companies. The first is Autoforma, a bespoke restomod builder and car design studio “dedicated to transforming iconic vehicles into singular automotive masterpieces”, while the second is Volvo Lotte, a specialist in classic Volvos.

Autoforma says it’s “subtly” enhanced the design of the Volvo P1800 ES. However, there’s nothing subtle about the bulging carbon-fibre wheelarches that help give the once-slender seventies estate the perfect muscle car stance. There are also careful adjustments to the ride height and track width as well as the fitment of the bespoke forged alloy wheels.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Elsewhere, the bumpers and brightwork that run along the sides have been redesigned, the front grille is tweaked and the car’s iconic headlights are now LEDs. Another set of lights has been integrated into the new carbon fibre chin spoiler, while at the rear, a sizeable spoiler sits atop the enormous single-piece rear windscreen. This being a practical estate car, customers can also add a roof rack.

That’s right, customers! While we’ve only seen drawings of the Norrsken at the moment, Autoforma says it will build this car. Production will be strictly limited to five examples a year and they could potentially cost upwards of £260,000, not including local taxes.