The future might be electric, but in the short term Volvo has no plans to isolate any customers not ready to make the switch to EVs. In conversation with Håkan Samuelsson, Volvo’s recently re-instated CEO, he told Auto Express the brand will continue building hybrids “for as long as customers keep asking for them”.

The existing models won’t just sit still, though, because all three of the brand’s existing ICE-powered SUVs will be upgraded, adopting the latest technology and design as seen on Volvo’s new all-electric models.

This applies to the top-selling XC60 and XC90, both of which will be revamped far more substantially than in the recent tweaks that arrived last year. However, while Volvo has confirmed that it’ll collaborate more closely with parent company Geely for its future hybrid models, it remains to be seen whether this pair – built on Volvo’s own SPA architecture – will continue on use these same underpinnings, or migrate onto a platform shared with Geely.

What we do know is that these new models will feature a ‘Gen 2’ plug-in hybrid system, which will build on learnings from the car’s current systems, plus those being developed by Geely. This should see the battery sizes increase, so there’s less reliance on the ICE engine.

While the new set-up won’t be specifically classified as a ‘range-extender’, Samuelsson did tell us: “the current plug-in hybrid system will eventually migrate to that type of system. What you see in the (China-only) XC70 is an example of what it will look like.” This should see EV ranges extend up to between 100-150 miles, with more powerful electric motors driving the wheels.