One of the things that I appreciate about the Volvo EX30 is how it has effortlessly slipped into my life. Typical of that is the way it seems to know when is a good time for an over-the-air software update.

I parked at the club where my daughter’s football team was training, and a message flashed up to say an update was due and that it would take 20 minutes. I pressed the ‘Install now’ button and went to spectate. When I returned, the update was done, and I could head straight home, with a very tired and hungry midfield dynamo in tow.

Volvo EX30: second report

EV passes its practicality test with flying colours

When it comes to assessing a family car, one thing is paramount: practicality. And I’m delighted to say that the Volvo EX30 makes us a very happy family.

But practicality is about more than just space. Because, truth is, with just myself, my wife and our 11-year-old daughter to worry about, we don’t need a huge amount of room. We’re probably the ideal group for the Volvo: our daughter no longer needs a bulky child seat and we don’t have to carry the tons of kit a toddler needs. So, although the EX30 isn’t the most spacious car of its type, it suits us fine.

That much was proved over the recent half-term break, when we drove up to visit friends in Northumberland. I’m more than six feet tall, but my wife and I were perfectly comfortable in the front, while our daughter had plenty of room in the back, even with the other half of the bench taken up by luggage.