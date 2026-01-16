Car Deal of the Day: Enjoy the good life in a Volvo XC90 for £530 a month

Swedish style; seven seats

Well equipped Plus Dark model

Only £529.70 a month

The Volvo XC90 may well be celebrating its tenth birthday this year, but it still has style and desirability by the bucketload. It’s venerable, yes, but it's never been concerned with value-for-money – until now.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, you can get your hands on this coveted SUV for a very reasonable £529.70 a month, undercutting rivals from Audi and Land Rover by a long way.

This three-year deal, from First Vehicle Leasing, requires £6,706.44 to be laid down as an initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. That allowance may be enough for most, but should you need more flexibility, then 8,000 miles can be had for just a little extra – £546.83 a month with a £6,911.93 initial payment.

You’ll be taking the keys to the 2.0-litre mild-hybrid petrol in Plus Dark trim. One-up from the entry-level Core, Plus Dark takes the former’s matrix LED headlights, heated steering wheel and seats, and adds a panoramic roof, a 360-degree camera and a Harman Kardon Premium Sound system, plus other luxuries. And, as the name implies, there’s dark exterior trim for a meaner look.