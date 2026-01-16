Car Deal of the Day: Enjoy the good life in a Volvo XC90 for £530 a month
The Volvo XC90 is rarely offered at a tempting price, so be quick with our Deal of the Day for January 16.
The Volvo XC90 may well be celebrating its tenth birthday this year, but it still has style and desirability by the bucketload. It’s venerable, yes, but it's never been concerned with value-for-money – until now.
Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, you can get your hands on this coveted SUV for a very reasonable £529.70 a month, undercutting rivals from Audi and Land Rover by a long way.
This three-year deal, from First Vehicle Leasing, requires £6,706.44 to be laid down as an initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. That allowance may be enough for most, but should you need more flexibility, then 8,000 miles can be had for just a little extra – £546.83 a month with a £6,911.93 initial payment.
You’ll be taking the keys to the 2.0-litre mild-hybrid petrol in Plus Dark trim. One-up from the entry-level Core, Plus Dark takes the former’s matrix LED headlights, heated steering wheel and seats, and adds a panoramic roof, a 360-degree camera and a Harman Kardon Premium Sound system, plus other luxuries. And, as the name implies, there’s dark exterior trim for a meaner look.
There’s no getting away from the fact that the XC90 is a big car, and yet the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine works well despite its diminutive size. The mild-hybrid system gives some extra boost, with a total of 247bhp and 360Nm of torque sent to all four wheels, and it cuts fuel consumption – Volvo claims 32.8mpg on the combined cycle.
The XC90 is a full seven-seater SUV, and even tall adults can fit in the rearmost seats. With all seats up, boot space stands at a very respectable 302 litres; fold them all down and there's a mighty 1,856 litres on offer.
A facelift in 2024 successfully sharpened the looks, and the interior had a makeover, too. The infotainment system was overhauled and boosted with Google technology, but the car’s cool Swedish vibe and high quality levels remained.
