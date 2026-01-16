Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Enjoy the good life in a Volvo XC90 for £530 a month

The Volvo XC90 is rarely offered at a tempting price, so be quick with our Deal of the Day for January 16.

By:George Armitage
16 Jan 2026
Volvo XC90 - front action
  • Swedish style; seven seats
  • Well equipped Plus Dark model 
  • Only £529.70 a month

The Volvo XC90 may well be celebrating its tenth birthday this year, but it still has style and desirability by the bucketload. It’s venerable, yes, but it's never been concerned with value-for-money – until now.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, you can get your hands on this coveted SUV for a very reasonable £529.70 a month, undercutting rivals from Audi and Land Rover by a long way.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This three-year deal, from First Vehicle Leasing, requires £6,706.44 to be laid down as an initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. That allowance may be enough for most, but should you need more flexibility, then 8,000 miles can be had for just a little extra – £546.83 a month with a £6,911.93 initial payment. 

You’ll be taking the keys to the 2.0-litre mild-hybrid petrol in Plus Dark trim. One-up from the entry-level Core, Plus Dark takes the former’s matrix LED headlights, heated steering wheel and seats, and adds a panoramic roof, a 360-degree camera and a Harman Kardon Premium Sound system, plus other luxuries. And, as the name implies, there’s dark exterior trim for a meaner look. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

There’s no getting away from the fact that the XC90 is a big car, and yet the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine works well despite its diminutive size. The mild-hybrid system gives some extra boost, with a total of 247bhp and 360Nm of torque sent to all four wheels, and it cuts fuel consumption – Volvo claims 32.8mpg on the combined cycle. 

The XC90 is a full seven-seater SUV, and even tall adults can fit in the rearmost seats. With all seats up, boot space stands at a very respectable 302 litres; fold them all down and there's a mighty 1,856 litres on offer. 

A facelift in 2024 successfully sharpened the looks, and the interior had a makeover, too. The infotainment system was overhauled and boosted with Google technology, but the car’s cool Swedish vibe and high quality levels remained.

Volvo XC90 - cabin

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volvo XC90 leasing offers from leading providers on our Volvo XC90 page.

Deals on Volvo XC90 rivals

BMW X5

BMW X5

New in-stock BMW X5Cash £68,521Avg. savings £8,354
New BMW X5

Configure now

Land Rover Discovery

Land Rover Discovery

New in-stock Land Rover DiscoveryCash £61,123Avg. savings £4,010
New Land Rover Discovery

Configure now

Mercedes-Benz GLE

Mercedes-Benz GLE

New in-stock Mercedes-Benz GLECash £78,050
New Mercedes-Benz GLE

Configure now

Check out the Volvo XC90 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: MG HS for only 27p a month more than its baby brother
New MG HS - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: MG HS for only 27p a month more than its baby brother

You could upgrade to the high life for just buttons with the MG HS. It’s our Deal of the Day for 15 January.
News
15 Jan 2026
Car Deal of the Day: BYD Dolphin Surf offers the EV experience at a tiny price
BYD Dolphin Surf - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: BYD Dolphin Surf offers the EV experience at a tiny price

The BYD Dolphin Surf could be the ideal car for first-time EV buyers. It’s our Deal of the Day for 14 January.
News
14 Jan 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Taigo is the cheapest we've ever seen it
Volkswagen Taigo - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Taigo is the cheapest we've ever seen it

Get the SUV life on a shoestring. The Volkswagen Taigo is our Deal of the Day for 13 January.
News
13 Jan 2026
Car Deal of the Day: drive home a Audi A5 Avant plug-in hybrid for less than a family hatch
Audi A5 Avant - front action

Car Deal of the Day: drive home a Audi A5 Avant plug-in hybrid for less than a family hatch

Posh, desirable and efficient, the Audi A5 Avant e-hybrid has a lot going for it. It’s our Deal of the Day for 12 January.
News
12 Jan 2026

Most Popular

The new petrol and diesel car ban is nothing more than state-sponsored bullying
Opinion - diesel pump

The new petrol and diesel car ban is nothing more than state-sponsored bullying

Mike Rutherford thinks the Government should allow motorists to buy new petrol and diesel cars well into the 2030s
Opinion
11 Jan 2026
New Peugeot 208: square steering wheel and stunning new looks for EV supermini
New Peugeot 208 exclusive image - front

New Peugeot 208: square steering wheel and stunning new looks for EV supermini

Fresh all-electric supermini will trigger a new era of cutting-edge technology for Peugeot, including a Hypersquare steering yoke
News
12 Jan 2026
Car Deal of the Day: drive home a Audi A5 Avant plug-in hybrid for less than a family hatch
Audi A5 Avant - front action

Car Deal of the Day: drive home a Audi A5 Avant plug-in hybrid for less than a family hatch

Posh, desirable and efficient, the Audi A5 Avant e-hybrid has a lot going for it. It’s our Deal of the Day for 12 January.
News
12 Jan 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content