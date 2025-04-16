Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: MG HS for only 27p a month more than its baby brother

You could upgrade to the high life for just buttons with the MG HS. It’s our Deal of the Day for 15 January.

By:George Armitage
15 Jan 2026
New MG HS - front cornering
  • Top-spec Trophy model
  • Efficient hybrid powertrain 
  • Just £212.93 a month

If only all upgrades in life cost just 27 pence – but that's exactly the experience that awaits you through the Auto Express Buy A Car service if you’ve got your heart set on an MG SUV.

On our marketplace, VIPGateway.co.uk is offering an entry-level MG ZS for £212.66 a month on a four-year agreement. But it's also offering an MG HS in top-spec Trophy guise for just £212.93 for three years – that’s a mere 27p more a month. Unless you desperately need that extra year on a leasing agreement, the MG HS is the obvious choice.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This deal requires an initial payment of £2,795.13, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. Nudging this up to an annual limit of 10,000 will cost you just over £15 extra a month and a £184 higher initial payment.

Trophy sits at the top of the HS range, and brings luxuries such as heated front seats, a 360-degree parking camera, a powered tailgate, and wireless phone charging. This is on top of the entry-level SE's 12.2-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. 

The good news continues with what lies under the bonnet, because the deal gets you the Hybrid+ engine. It's smoother, far quicker and, on paper, much more efficient than the entry-level 1.5 petrol model. It packs 221bhp, giving a sprightly 0-62mph acceleration time of 7.9 seconds, while returning a claimed 51.3mpg.

The HS is a fine family SUV, too. Six-footers can easily find plenty of room in the back seats, even if the occupants up front are similarly lanky. Meanwhile, a 507-litre boot will carry the family's paraphernalia with ease.       

New MG HS - interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top MG HS leasing offers from leading providers on our MG HS page.

Deals on MG HS rivals

Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai

New in-stock Nissan QashqaiCash £25,313Avg. savings £6,056
New Nissan Qashqai

Configure now

KIA Sportage

KIA Sportage

New in-stock KIA SportageCash £28,564Avg. savings £3,266
New KIA Sportage

Configure now

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

New in-stock Hyundai TucsonCash £27,909Avg. savings £7,774
New Hyundai Tucson

Configure now

Check out the MG HS deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: BYD Dolphin Surf offers the EV experience at a tiny price
BYD Dolphin Surf - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: BYD Dolphin Surf offers the EV experience at a tiny price

The BYD Dolphin Surf could be the ideal car for first-time EV buyers. It’s our Deal of the Day for 14 January.
News
14 Jan 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Taigo is the cheapest we've ever seen it
Volkswagen Taigo - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Taigo is the cheapest we've ever seen it

Get the SUV life on a shoestring. The Volkswagen Taigo is our Deal of the Day for 13 January.
News
13 Jan 2026
Car Deal of the Day: drive home a Audi A5 Avant plug-in hybrid for less than a family hatch
Audi A5 Avant - front action

Car Deal of the Day: drive home a Audi A5 Avant plug-in hybrid for less than a family hatch

Posh, desirable and efficient, the Audi A5 Avant e-hybrid has a lot going for it. It’s our Deal of the Day for 12 January.
News
12 Jan 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Posh Volvo XC40 SUV for Qashqai money
Volvo XC40 - front full width

Car Deal of the Day: Posh Volvo XC40 SUV for Qashqai money

The XC40 is a comfortable, stylish and aspirational SUV available at a surprisingly affordable price. It's our Deal of the Day for January 11.
News
11 Jan 2026

Most Popular

New Peugeot 208: square steering wheel and stunning new looks for EV supermini
New Peugeot 208 exclusive image - front

New Peugeot 208: square steering wheel and stunning new looks for EV supermini

Fresh all-electric supermini will trigger a new era of cutting-edge technology for Peugeot, including a Hypersquare steering yoke
News
12 Jan 2026
The new petrol and diesel car ban is nothing more than state-sponsored bullying
Opinion - diesel pump

The new petrol and diesel car ban is nothing more than state-sponsored bullying

Mike Rutherford thinks the Government should allow motorists to buy new petrol and diesel cars well into the 2030s
Opinion
11 Jan 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Posh Volvo XC40 SUV for Qashqai money
Volvo XC40 - front full width

Car Deal of the Day: Posh Volvo XC40 SUV for Qashqai money

The XC40 is a comfortable, stylish and aspirational SUV available at a surprisingly affordable price. It's our Deal of the Day for January 11.
News
11 Jan 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content