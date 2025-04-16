Car Deal of the Day: MG HS for only 27p a month more than its baby brother

Top-spec Trophy model

Efficient hybrid powertrain

Just £212.93 a month

If only all upgrades in life cost just 27 pence – but that's exactly the experience that awaits you through the Auto Express Buy A Car service if you’ve got your heart set on an MG SUV.

On our marketplace, VIPGateway.co.uk is offering an entry-level MG ZS for £212.66 a month on a four-year agreement. But it's also offering an MG HS in top-spec Trophy guise for just £212.93 for three years – that’s a mere 27p more a month. Unless you desperately need that extra year on a leasing agreement, the MG HS is the obvious choice.

This deal requires an initial payment of £2,795.13, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. Nudging this up to an annual limit of 10,000 will cost you just over £15 extra a month and a £184 higher initial payment.

Trophy sits at the top of the HS range, and brings luxuries such as heated front seats, a 360-degree parking camera, a powered tailgate, and wireless phone charging. This is on top of the entry-level SE's 12.2-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The good news continues with what lies under the bonnet, because the deal gets you the Hybrid+ engine. It's smoother, far quicker and, on paper, much more efficient than the entry-level 1.5 petrol model. It packs 221bhp, giving a sprightly 0-62mph acceleration time of 7.9 seconds, while returning a claimed 51.3mpg.

The HS is a fine family SUV, too. Six-footers can easily find plenty of room in the back seats, even if the occupants up front are similarly lanky. Meanwhile, a 507-litre boot will carry the family's paraphernalia with ease.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top MG HS leasing offers from leading providers on our MG HS page.

Check out the MG HS deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…