Car Deal of the Day: BYD Dolphin Surf offers the EV experience at a tiny price

Dinky dimensions; good equipment levels

200-mile range; high efficiency

Just £132.80 a month

The cheapest car BYD offers in the UK has just got even more affordable. How does a Dolphin Surf for £133 a month sound?

No, that's not a typo, but the amazing value for money that's on offer when you search the Auto Express Buy A Car marketplace.

This three-year deal from Leasing Options requires just £1,943.59 to be put down as an initial payment, while mileage is limited to 5,000 a year. It means this deal could be perfect for those considering making the switch to electric, or who need a low-cost second car in the family.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This mileage limit will likely be more than enough for most Dolphin Surf buyers, but should you desire a little more, 8,000 miles a year can be agreed for £142.80 a month after a £2,063.59 initial payment.

Surprisingly, this deal is for the bigger-battery model – the Boost. At 43.2kWh, it's a pretty large battery for such a small car, with BYD quoting a range of up to 200 miles.

It's entirely possible you'll get close to that range, particularly if most of your commuting is in urban areas. During our tests on a variety of roads, we've seen highs of 5.6 miles per kWh, equating to a 242-mile range.

Charging times are pretty quick too – an 85kW maximum DC rate allows a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in around 30 mins.

Along with the larger battery, Boost also brings 16-inch alloys, an electrically adjustable driver's seat, electric folding door mirrors and automatic wipers. All Dolphin Surfs get a 7.2-inch touchscreen that rotates, and decent build quality for the price.

The Dolphin Surf is a strict four-seater, but the 308-litre boot is on par with the Dacia Spring’s and is large for the class.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BYD Dolphin Surf leasing offers from leading providers on our BYD Dolphin Surf page.

Check out the BYD Dolphin Surf deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…