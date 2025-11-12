Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: BYD Dolphin Surf offers the EV experience at a tiny price

The BYD Dolphin Surf could be the ideal car for first-time EV buyers. It’s our Deal of the Day for 14 January.

By:George Armitage
14 Jan 2026
BYD Dolphin Surf - front cornering
  • Dinky dimensions; good equipment levels
  • 200-mile range; high efficiency 
  • Just £132.80 a month

The cheapest car BYD offers in the UK has just got even more affordable. How does a Dolphin Surf for £133 a month sound?

No, that's not a typo, but the amazing value for money that's on offer when you search the Auto Express Buy A Car marketplace.

This three-year deal from Leasing Options requires just £1,943.59 to be put down as an initial payment, while mileage is limited to 5,000 a year. It means this deal could be perfect for those considering making the switch to electric, or who need a low-cost second car in the family.  

This mileage limit will likely be more than enough for most Dolphin Surf buyers, but should you desire a little more, 8,000 miles a year can be agreed for £142.80 a month after a £2,063.59 initial payment.

Surprisingly, this deal is for the bigger-battery model – the Boost. At 43.2kWh, it's a pretty large battery for such a small car, with BYD quoting a range of up to 200 miles. 

It's entirely possible you'll get close to that range, particularly if most of your commuting is in urban areas. During our tests on a variety of roads, we've seen highs of 5.6 miles per kWh, equating to a 242-mile range. 

Charging times are pretty quick too – an 85kW maximum DC rate allows a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in around 30 mins.

Along with the larger battery, Boost also brings 16-inch alloys, an electrically adjustable driver's seat, electric folding door mirrors and automatic wipers. All Dolphin Surfs get a 7.2-inch touchscreen that rotates, and decent build quality for the price.

The Dolphin Surf is a strict four-seater, but the 308-litre boot is on par with the Dacia Spring’s and is large for the class.             

BYD Dolphin Surf - interior overview

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BYD Dolphin Surf leasing offers from leading providers on our BYD Dolphin Surf page.

Deals on BYD Dolphin Surf rivals

Dacia Spring

Dacia Spring

New in-stock Dacia SpringCash £10,534Avg. savings £4,636
New Dacia Spring

Configure now

Leapmotor T03

Leapmotor T03

New in-stock Leapmotor T03Cash £14,192Avg. savings £1,803
New Leapmotor T03

Configure now

KIA Picanto

KIA Picanto

New in-stock KIA PicantoCash £15,198Avg. savings £1,712
New KIA Picanto

Configure now

Check out the BYD Dolphin Surf deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

