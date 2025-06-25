With the Volvo EX60, you’re looking at what is claimed to be one of the biggest leaps that the company has made on a single new model for decades.

This all-electric premium mid-size SUV will join the XC60 in the Volvo range, but this wasn’t the initial plan. Instead, the EX60 was meant to replace the ICE-powered model outright, and considering that it was the highest-selling model in the brand’s history, Volvo couldn’t take any shortcuts. And judging by our first acquaintance with the car in Stockholm, Sweden, it certainly hasn’t.

This is the company’s first ‘software-defined’ vehicle; it’s the first with cell-to-body technology, and the first Volvo in a decade without an upright touchscreen on the dashboard. Instead, the chassis, cabin and powertrain adopt brand-new solutions, which will form the basis of all new Volvos from now on.

However, this hasn’t come at the expense of the new car feeling like a Volvo, as we found out when we sat behind the fresh two-spoke steering wheel. The Scandinavian chic of the EX60’s cabin is evident, despite the introduction of a whole new design language – and that’s why we think the new EX60 might just be the most impactful new Volvo in decades.

Key specs Fuel type Battery-electric vehicle Body style Mid-size SUV Powertrain P6: 83kWh, 1x electric motor, rear-wheel drive

P10: 95kWh, 2x electric motors, all-wheel drive

P12: 117kWh, 2x electric motors, all-wheel drive Price (from) £56,360

How much will the Volvo EX60 cost?

The mid-size electric SUV class generates huge interest, and just like the petrol-engined XC60, the EX60 is poised to generate big sales thanks to its global appeal. Volvo has never been able to compete with BMW, Mercedes or Audi when it comes to sales in the compact executive class, but it’s been with them every step of the way with its SUVs.