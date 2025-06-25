Volvo EX60 2026 preview: extra large range and power for Volvo's medium SUV
The new all-electric Volvo EX60 has some seriously impressive specs, and prices start from £56,360
With the Volvo EX60, you’re looking at what is claimed to be one of the biggest leaps that the company has made on a single new model for decades.
This all-electric premium mid-size SUV will join the XC60 in the Volvo range, but this wasn’t the initial plan. Instead, the EX60 was meant to replace the ICE-powered model outright, and considering that it was the highest-selling model in the brand’s history, Volvo couldn’t take any shortcuts. And judging by our first acquaintance with the car in Stockholm, Sweden, it certainly hasn’t.
This is the company’s first ‘software-defined’ vehicle; it’s the first with cell-to-body technology, and the first Volvo in a decade without an upright touchscreen on the dashboard. Instead, the chassis, cabin and powertrain adopt brand-new solutions, which will form the basis of all new Volvos from now on.
However, this hasn’t come at the expense of the new car feeling like a Volvo, as we found out when we sat behind the fresh two-spoke steering wheel. The Scandinavian chic of the EX60’s cabin is evident, despite the introduction of a whole new design language – and that’s why we think the new EX60 might just be the most impactful new Volvo in decades.
|Key specs
|Fuel type
|Battery-electric vehicle
|Body style
|Mid-size SUV
|Powertrain
|P6: 83kWh, 1x electric motor, rear-wheel drive
P10: 95kWh, 2x electric motors, all-wheel drive
P12: 117kWh, 2x electric motors, all-wheel drive
|Price (from)
|£56,360
How much will the Volvo EX60 cost?
The mid-size electric SUV class generates huge interest, and just like the petrol-engined XC60, the EX60 is poised to generate big sales thanks to its global appeal. Volvo has never been able to compete with BMW, Mercedes or Audi when it comes to sales in the compact executive class, but it’s been with them every step of the way with its SUVs.
As a result, the EX60 aims right at the heartland of the class. Prices start from £56,360 for the entry-level P6 rear-wheel-drive model, while the dual-motor P10 starts from £59,860 and the range-topping P12 version with a class-leading 503-mile range, and a whopping 671bhp, is priced from £64,860. We’re told the first examples should be arriving in the summer.
As well as the three powertrains, customers have a choice of either Plus or Ultra trim, or a Cross Country variant with more rugged styling and some subtle chassis changes is also on the way.
Prices for the EX60 have been artfully arranged around its three main competitors, the BMW iX3 which starts from £58,755, the Mercedes GLC with EQ Technology that kicks off from £60,350 and the Audi Q6 e-tron that’s priced from £61,265. It’s also worth noting that, despite arriving six months earlier than the Volvo, the BMW and the Mercedes are still only available in a sole dual-motor layout.
What powertrain options and performance can we expect?
Volvo will launch the EX60 with single and dual-motor layouts, with a third, high-performance model due in the following few months. All three feature different battery sizes and motor outputs, and Volvo is introducing a new naming structure at the same time.
Entry point to the range will be the P6, with a single rear-mounted electric motor. Volvo is claiming peak power of 369bhp, plus a 0-62mph time of 5.9 seconds. Power comes from an 86kWh battery pack, and Volvo quotes a WLTP range figure of 384 miles – not bad at all for the base model.
Above this is the P10 AWD, which adds a second electric motor on the front axle and a larger 95kWh battery pack. Range is up to 409 miles and power increases too, with 503bhp and a 0-62mph time of 4.6 seconds. It’s this model that directly rivals the BMW iX3 e50 and Mercedes GLC400 EQ, and while it has less range than the BMW, it is up marginally on the GLC.
At the top of the tree is the P12 AWD, and it’s this model that offers both the most performance and the longest range. Its battery is a colossal 117kWh, and the two e-motors produce a combined 671bhp. Range is a class-leading 503 miles, and this edition will get to 62mph in 3.9 seconds.
These are all very impressive figures, and Volvo’s been able to achieve them thanks to the big forward steps it has made in the way it builds the EX60. The first major innovation is cell-to-body technology, which mounts the battery cells directly in the chassis floor, reducing complexity, and therefore weight. It also improves packaging and space efficiency.
The next is Volvo’s new hardware and software technology stack, which controls all of the car's functions. Just like the iX3 and GLC, the EX60 is a ‘software-defined vehicle’, which means all of its elements, from electric motors to the scroll of the indicators are controlled and managed through one electronic system.
As a result, Volvo now leads the class when it comes to range, with that headline 503-miles figure. But it is also right up to date with charging, thanks to a 370kW DC fast-charging capability for the dual-motor cars, and 320kW for the single-motor model. This means that on an 800V charger with a 400kW maximum charge rate, the P12 is capable of adding 210 miles of range in just 10 minutes.
There are no mechanical differences between the standard EX60 and the Cross Country variant, but whereas the standard car runs on coil springs with either passive or optional active dampers, the Cross Country is available with air springs. This edition also comes with a 20mm increase in the standard ride height, but for aerodynamic reasons will settle back down to the regular height at motorway speeds. In addition, it can also be lifted by 20mm from its standard position for light off-roading.
|Model
|Power
|0-62mph
|Top speed
|Volvo EX60 P6
|369bhp
|5.9 seconds
|112mph
|Volvo EX60 P10
|503bhp
|4.6 seconds
|112mph
|Volvo EX60 P12
|671bhp
|3.9 seconds
|112mph
What is the exterior and interior design like?
This is also where Volvo has taken big strides with the EX60, although it might not immediately be obvious when you first look at it. The exterior is typical Volvo, but its creases and surfaces are just that little bit more curvy than we’ve seen in previous models.
The nose features a Volvo-typical Thor’s hammer lighting signature, but the headlights themselves are mounted below in a small upright casing that looks more like a foglight. There’s no grille, as we’ve seen on the EX30 and EX90, with only a small lower intake breaking up the design.
All of the car’s details and surfaces have been optimised for aerodynamic efficiency, and this drives lots of the styling.
Among these features are the new door handles. These don’t sit on the main skin of the door, but underneath the windowglass and pop the door open using an electronic latch. This type of handle is something of a novelty in the UK and Europe at the moment, but later this year, Audi and BMW will also feature similar nodule-like door handles that keep the bodyside free of clutter.
Aerodynamics have informed the biggest changes at the rear, however, because Volvo’s desire to cut drag and improve efficiency has completely reshaped how the rear glass sits with the tailgate. Instead of a conventional rear spoiler and aerofoils on either side that clean up the airflow, these elements have been amalgamated into one piece that frames the rear end. It also contains upper lighting units and a third brake light.
The overall effect is light on SUV-style features, but for those after a more rugged exterior design Volvo will also offer a Cross Country variant. This includes different front and rear bumpers with stainless steel elements, plus grey wheelarch extensions, unique wheel designs and a wider track.
But if the exterior represents a step forward, the interior design is a giant leap in terms of both design and technology.
For the first time since the second-generation XC90 arrived more than 10 years ago, Volvo has fitted a more traditional landscape-oriented display. This is the change Volvo’s loyal customer base will notice first, and one we already condone. It also runs a brand new interface that Volvo promises will right some of the wrongs of its recent systems.
It forms part of a whole new interior design language, which is more open and contemporary than any Volvo before. The traditional instrument cluster is gone; in its place is a small horizontal screen that’s mounted right up by the scuttle, with a small, two-spoke steering wheel mounted below. Happily, Volvo has retained physical controls on both the steering wheel and doors, but all the ventilation is still controlled through the main touchscreen.
After playing around with the interior, though, we found this isn’t such a drag, because often-used elements including the demisters and key adjustments are accessible from the home screen. The gear-selector is mounted on the left-hand stalk and there don’t seem to be too many irksome quirks when it comes to the general packaging.
The dashboard is now a completely new shape, with a tiered layout that uses fabrics, open-pore wood and high-quality plastics. The screen floats just above a small ledge that holds the volume roller and can be used as a palm rest.
However, there’s no connected centre console below. Instead, there’s a large centre storage cubby with a small shelf mounted above. Between the seats is another storage cubby, out of which juts a dual cup-holder and phone-rest.
From the driver’s seat, it almost feels more like a next-generation BMW i3 than an XC60 replacement, but this is no bad thing. Key Volvo hallmarks are retained, ergonomic quirks banished and visibility, accessibility and comfort prioritised. You could even call it luxurious.
What do we know about the infotainment system?
Another reason why the EX60 is something new comes in the infotainment system.
As in all Volvos it’s based on a Google system, but the software is much more powerful than previous models, and it can all be updated over-the-air. It also includes ultra-fast processors, as well as built-in Google Gemini and increased autonomous driving capabilities.
Volvo has a sore history when it comes to all-new singing and dancing infotainment systems, because units fitted to early EX90 SUVs were plagued with electrical gremlins. But the company assured us that it’s learnt its lesson with the EX90; the EX60 is a completely different animal, so we’re told. We’ll have to wait and drive it to see how much progress it’s made in this department.
How practical is the Volvo EX60 and how big is the boot space?
At 4,803mm long, the Volvo EX60 is a touch longer than the BMW iX3 and a little shorter than the Mercedes GLC EQ, putting it right in the heartland of high-end five-seat electric SUVs.
It’s comparable to the iX3 and GLC under the tailgate, too, packing a 523-litre boot with the second row in place, and 998 litres with it flat. The loading height is relatively low at around 700mm, so it’ll be easier to load and unload items into than the BMW and Mercedes, and there’s also a ‘frunk’ with between 58 and 85-litres of space – plenty to store some charging cables.
However, what the raw numbers don’t tell you is how cleverly Volvo seems to have apportioned space inside the cabin and boot. There are clever underfloor storage compartments in the boot, one of which is fully waterproof and quite deep. Volvo likes to think it could hold a bag of ice to cool some cold beverages on an exotic cliffside picnic, but in the UK this will be of more use for muddy shoes.
There is one oddity, though, and that’s the lack of a traditional passenger-side glovebox. The central cubby is a more versatile space than a traditional glovebox, but the limited small-item storage could be frustrating.
|Dimensions
|Length
|4,803mm
|Width
|1,908mm
|Height
|1,639mm
|Number of seats
|5
|Boot space
|523 litres
What safety tech does the Volvo EX60 have?
Usually, this section of a new car reveal doesn’t yield much more than the standard claim that “it has all the latest ADAS functions”, but there have been some interesting innovations in this field here. The Volvo EX60 will be the first to introduce an active seatbelt system that varies its pretensioner force based on the sort of accident the car’s involved in and the size of the occupant.
It does this in two ways. Firstly, occupants have to input their biometric data into the system – this is nothing unusual, just their height and weight – and secondarily, the car will actively use all the sensors around the car and cabin to vary how strongly the seatbelts tension during a crash. If it’s a small bump, there’ll be a correspondingly gentle response. At higher speeds, there’ll be more support available.
This system joins an upgraded suite of active safety elements, which allow for a Level 2+ autonomous driving score. This means the car will happily drive itself without you needing to hold onto the steering wheel, but you will need to keep your eyes on the road. It’ll even perform a lane-change. BMW has its own system, which we’ve already tried and been very impressed with, and we expect similar results for the Volvo. The system is also future-proofed, so full level 3 autonomy can be included in future.
Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.