Sporty Volvo EX60 coupe-SUV ruled out with focus on rugged Cross Country

Volvo EX60 buyers won't get the choice of a sleeker coupe-SUV bodystyle according to product boss

By:Paul Barker
5 Mar 2026
Volvo EX60 Cross Country - front

Volvo has rejected the idea of a rival to the BMW iX4 and Audi Q6 Sportback, with the new Volvo EX60 mid-size premium SUV instead spawning a more rugged Cross Country variant next year. 

The brand’s product line owner for 60-branded vehicles, Akhil Krishnan told Auto Express that while the capability is there in the platform to build a coupe model, “it is not in the plan yet”. 

Volvo has an EC40 coupe version of the smaller EX40 electric SUV, but doesn't see the potential for the larger coupe-SUV model, despite BMW confirming plans for iX4 in a recent leak of 2027 model plans by its American website. That car is expected to hit the UK late this year in 40 and 50 xDrive versions, complimenting the iX3 that recently hit UK roads. 

Audi also has a Q6 Sportback on offer alongside the squarer SUV model, but Mercedes’ new electric GLC isn’t likely to follow suit, despite the petrol GLC having a coupe variant. 

The EX60 Cross Country, which is likely to cost around £3,000 more than the regular EX60, gets off-road-inspired cladding, steel skid plates front and rear and a steel Cross Country nameplate on the rear pillar. There's also air suspension that can raise or lower the car by 20mm from its default position of 20mm above the regular car.

Volvo’s first Cross Country was the 1997 V70, and previous models to wear the badge include the V40, V60, S60, V90. It’s currently used on the EX30, a car that Krishnan also ruled out Volvo going smaller than in its model range. “There’s no demand for premium cars below that,” he said. 

Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

