Volvo has rejected the idea of a rival to the BMW iX4 and Audi Q6 Sportback, with the new Volvo EX60 mid-size premium SUV instead spawning a more rugged Cross Country variant next year.

The brand’s product line owner for 60-branded vehicles, Akhil Krishnan told Auto Express that while the capability is there in the platform to build a coupe model, “it is not in the plan yet”.

Volvo has an EC40 coupe version of the smaller EX40 electric SUV, but doesn't see the potential for the larger coupe-SUV model, despite BMW confirming plans for iX4 in a recent leak of 2027 model plans by its American website. That car is expected to hit the UK late this year in 40 and 50 xDrive versions, complimenting the iX3 that recently hit UK roads.

Audi also has a Q6 Sportback on offer alongside the squarer SUV model, but Mercedes’ new electric GLC isn’t likely to follow suit, despite the petrol GLC having a coupe variant.

The EX60 Cross Country, which is likely to cost around £3,000 more than the regular EX60, gets off-road-inspired cladding, steel skid plates front and rear and a steel Cross Country nameplate on the rear pillar. There's also air suspension that can raise or lower the car by 20mm from its default position of 20mm above the regular car.

Volvo’s first Cross Country was the 1997 V70, and previous models to wear the badge include the V40, V60, S60, V90. It’s currently used on the EX30, a car that Krishnan also ruled out Volvo going smaller than in its model range. “There’s no demand for premium cars below that,” he said.

