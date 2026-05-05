Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Kia XCeed revamped again despite unclear future

The XCeed now looks like part of Kia’s modern family of cars

By:Alastair Crooks
5 May 2026
2026 Kia XCeed facelift - front

The original Kia Cee’d made the Korean car company a force to be reckoned with in the UK, and the hatchback’s success helped to spawn a jacked-up variant called the Kia XCeed in 2019. Seven years later Kia has revealed a second ‘mid-life’ update for its XCeed, with a significant overhaul inside and out. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The exterior of the XCeed has been revised to tie in with Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design language. This means the new car gets an entirely new front end with ‘star map’ headlights and a more upright, bulky-looking grille. There are also new alloy wheels and the rear light clusters have been swapped out in favour of a new full-width lightbar along with a reshaped rear bumper. 

Kia’s been busy inside too. The XCeed gets a new twin-screen display along with Kia’s latest infotainment system, while the restyled dashboard features elements such as the control touchpad in the middle taken from the Kia Sportage, and a new steering wheel that’s already been seen on the Kia K4 hatch and Kia EV4

Kia XCeed facelift - rear

Kia claims it’s also improved the ride comfort of the XCeed, while as announced last year, the XCeed gets a new mild-hybrid 1.0-litre T-GDi engine in 2026, replacing the old 1.5-litre unit. The 1.0-litre petrol engine produces just 113bhp, which is some way off the old 1.5-litre’s 158bhp output, but it’s more efficient. Fitted with a six-speed manual, the new engine provides up to 47mpg, up on the 1.5’s 44.8mpg.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

There’s also a new 1.6-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine with 177bhp and 265Nm of torque, providing a 0-62mph time of 8.5 seconds and a top speed of 130mph. While the smaller 1.0-litre unit comes with a choice of six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearboxes, the 1.6-litre unit only comes with the auto. There’s still no mention of a return for the plug-in hybrid version of the XCeed that went off sale back in 2023. 

Although the current XCeed is still on sale in the UK and available via the Auto Express Buy a Car service, Kia hasn’t said if the updated version will be sold here.

Kia XCeed facelift - interior

Kia has already got the upper B-segment and C-segment pretty well catered for with the all-electric Kia EV3 and EV4, the new Kia EV2, the petrol and hybrid-powered Kia Niro and Sportage, plus the K4 hatch, the revamped Kia Stonic and upcoming Kia Seltos. Finding space for the XCeed in this line-up might prove to be difficult, especially with it being one of the oldest models in Kia’s range.

Pricing for the current XCeed starts at £25,545, rising to £33,545 for the most powerful GT-Line S model. If Kia can find a way to squeeze in the facelifted car alongside its many other similarly sized crossover cars, then expect a slight price increase to go with the new looks and technology. 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best crossover cars to buy 2026
Best crossover cars - header image

Best crossover cars to buy 2026

Blending small-car costs with a little SUV muscle, these are the best crossovers on the market
Best cars & vans
25 Mar 2026
Kia XCeed review
Kia XCeed - front tracking

Kia XCeed review

It’s one of the oldest members of Kia’s line-up, but the XCeed is still a reasonably appealing crossover
In-depth reviews
26 Feb 2026
Kia XCeed to keep pace with new engines for 2026
Updated Kia XCeed - dynamic front 3/4

Kia XCeed to keep pace with new engines for 2026

The XCeed joins the Picanto in receiving some trim changes and extra equipment
News
12 Aug 2025

Most Popular

New BYD Ti7 will be China's latest potshot at the Land Rover Defender
BYD Ti7 teaser

New BYD Ti7 will be China's latest potshot at the Land Rover Defender

A new BYD teaser image shows a boxy SUV with clear off-road intentions 
News
1 May 2026
Jaguar Land Rover recalls 170,000 SUVs with UK cars experiencing similar problems
Land Rover Defender 110 Trophy Edition - front action

Jaguar Land Rover recalls 170,000 SUVs with UK cars experiencing similar problems

JLR has recalled models from across the Jaguar, Land Rover and Range Rover ranges over a faulty DC-DC converter module
News
30 Apr 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Toyota’s bZ4X looks like family EV gold at under £300 a month
Toyota bZ4X - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Toyota’s bZ4X looks like family EV gold at under £300 a month

Toyota’s electric family car is a solid all-rounder at an appealing price, making it our Deal of the Day for 2 May.
News
2 May 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content