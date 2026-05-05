The original Kia Cee’d made the Korean car company a force to be reckoned with in the UK, and the hatchback’s success helped to spawn a jacked-up variant called the Kia XCeed in 2019. Seven years later Kia has revealed a second ‘mid-life’ update for its XCeed, with a significant overhaul inside and out.

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The exterior of the XCeed has been revised to tie in with Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design language. This means the new car gets an entirely new front end with ‘star map’ headlights and a more upright, bulky-looking grille. There are also new alloy wheels and the rear light clusters have been swapped out in favour of a new full-width lightbar along with a reshaped rear bumper.

Kia’s been busy inside too. The XCeed gets a new twin-screen display along with Kia’s latest infotainment system, while the restyled dashboard features elements such as the control touchpad in the middle taken from the Kia Sportage, and a new steering wheel that’s already been seen on the Kia K4 hatch and Kia EV4.

Kia claims it’s also improved the ride comfort of the XCeed, while as announced last year, the XCeed gets a new mild-hybrid 1.0-litre T-GDi engine in 2026, replacing the old 1.5-litre unit. The 1.0-litre petrol engine produces just 113bhp, which is some way off the old 1.5-litre’s 158bhp output, but it’s more efficient. Fitted with a six-speed manual, the new engine provides up to 47mpg, up on the 1.5’s 44.8mpg.