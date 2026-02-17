Our opinion on the Toyota bZ4X Touring

The Toyota bZ4X Touring is an intriguing alternative to mainstream electric SUVs, and a compelling option for those seeking out a practical, versatile estate in the EV era. Massive inside, well built and filled with kit, there’s plenty here to recommend. We’d steer clear of the flagship all-wheel-drive model, however; the front-drive version is not only cheaper, it’s more efficient and avoids the hefty luxury-car tax surcharge. Regardless, no one needs an electric wagon that’s punchier than a Porsche, with the dynamic nous of a circus elephant on stilts.

About the Toyota bZ4X Touring

The Toyota bZ4X suffered a stilted start in life. Born out of a similar partnership that saw the inception of the lauded GT86 and BRZ sports cars, the electric SUV – and its Subaru Solterra sibling – were plagued by inefficient powertrains and compromised interior ergonomics.

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But as time went on, improvements were made, and along with the mid-life facelift in 2024, Toyota launched an all-new Touring variant – essentially a more practical, jacked-up estate with a huge cabin and the option of X-Mode all-wheel drive. Aside from its (again, Subaru) e-Outback sister car, the bZ4X sits in a class of one – luring electric SUV owners with its handsome looks and strong kit list.