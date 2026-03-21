Verdict

For those who have been desperately searching for a practical electric family SUV that offers some genuine off-road ability, the Subaru E-Outback will be just the ticket. It’s also a massive improvement over the old petrol-powered Outback in almost every possible way, especially performance. However, we’re expecting it to cost the same as a BMW iX3 or Volvo EX60, which makes this brand-new Subaru look like yesterday’s news and nowhere near as good value for money as the countless other similarly versatile, but admittedly less rugged, SUVs on the market.

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Despite the durable, dependable and unpretentious Subaru Outback having a large, incredibly loyal customer base, the new, seventh generation of the go-anywhere, do-anything family car isn’t coming to the UK – or anywhere in Europe for that matter. The amount of CO2 its old-fashioned boxer engine emits and the resulting high taxes make it “simply unsellable” here, we were told, but thankfully the all-electric replacement arrives this summer, and it’s keeping the iconic nameplate alive.

Importantly, this all-new Subaru E-Outback is not just a battery-powered version of the old petrol-guzzling model. It’s the bigger, boxier brother of the brand’s two other electric SUVs, the Solterra and Uncharted, and uses the same dedicated EV platform. But while its siblings are essentially re-badged Toyotas, this SUV-cum-estate-car is the first EV Subaru has designed in-house and it’s been tuned slightly differently to Toyota’s bZ4X Touring.