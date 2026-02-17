Verdict

While the smaller Toyota C-HR+ and standard bZ4X struggle to stand out in a crowded field, the Toyota bZ4X Touring adds an estate car-like blend of practicality and fun-to-drive road manners offered by relatively few other electric cars. Plus, in AWD guise, even its most obvious rivals from Skoda and Volkswagen can’t match its impressive power and acceleration.



As its name implies, the new Toyota bZ4X Touring adds an estate-style boot to the more hatchback-like bZ4X. There are a few other differences, including a more powerful rear motor, but for the most part, the Touring’s greater ability to carry stuff is the headline addition.

It addresses one of the bZ4X’s main drawbacks and, in the process, makes it more competitive against the popular Skoda Enyaq. To see if that translates in the real world, we got our hands on a car in the US, to deliver an exclusive verdict on the new off-road estate car.

Adding 140mm of length and 20mm of height behind the back seats sees boot space swell to a very generous 600 litres – plus a bit more under the floor – eclipsing the Enyaq (585 litres) nearly beating the roomy Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer (605 litres). Plus, thanks to the Touring being co-developed by Subaru (its version will be known as the Trailseeker), there are sturdy roof rails that make fitting cargo boxes, bike racks, or other outdoorsy accessories that much easier. Should you need it, the bZ4X will tow up to 1,500kg.