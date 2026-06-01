The Citroen Berlingo is 30 years old, and its maker is celebrating the only way it knows how – with a special-edition model featuring added kit and special badging. The Berlingo ‘Collection’ replaces the basic Plus trim and is available to order now priced from £25,305 – around £1,100 more than the current entry model.

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The Berlingo was designed “to support active lifestyles, suited to professionals, families, tradespeople, active seniors and lovers of the great outdoors”, and over 4.2 million examples have been built since its inception back in 1996. The model is sold in 90 countries around the world, and forms the base for parent company Stellantis’s entire range of compact LCVs.

The new Collection trim is available in two body lengths (M and XL), with a choice of petrol, diesel and electric powertrains. Citroen says this version “brings together the features most appreciated by Berlingo customers in a configuration that is generously specified and faithful to the spirit of the model”.

Recognisable thanks to its ‘30’ badges on the front pillar, the Collection model also gets 16-inch black alloy wheels, tinted windows and a 180-degree rear-view camera. It’ll be available in four colours: Icy White, Kiama Blue, Cumulus Grey and Perla Nera Black.

Inside, buyers are treated to twin 10-inch screens, a heated leather steering wheel and Citroen’s now-famous Advanced Comfort seats. The Berlingo’s versatility is unaffected; the Collection gets three individual seats in the second row that can move and fold independently, or be removed entirely to turn the passenger car into a van.

The base model comes with the familiar 108bhp PureTech petrol engine and a manual gearbox, but for £600 more buyers can upgrade to the torquier, 99bhp diesel. The more powerful 128bhp diesel is auto-only and starts from £28,505, while the e-Berlingo EV with five seats and the 54kWh battery costs £32,490 – or £30,990 after the Government’s Electric Car Grant has been applied.

All powertrains apart from the base petrol are also available in seven-seat XL guise, commanding a premium of between £900 and £1,490 depending on configuration. The XL e-Berlingo tops the range, priced from £31,890 including the £1,500 EV grant.

While initially dreamt up to commemorate 30 years of Berlingo, it’s understood the Collection trim will be offered on other models in Citroen’s range, throwing in a similarly generous kit list for a presumably modest premium.

Don’t want to wait for the special edition to arrive in showrooms? Auto Express has new Citroen Berlingos available right now, with up to £4,000 off via our Buy a Car service…