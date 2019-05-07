​Multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) — also known as people carriers — have been overtaken by sportier and more rugged SUVs as the large family car of choice for many drivers, but no model type can outdo the MPV for sheer practicality and space. So, while they may not be as stylish, these cars are still a fantastic choice for families, and the best used MPVs make for some literally huge bargains.

The best used MPVs to buy

While the choice of brand-new MPVs has shrunk over the years, there are still plenty to choose from in the classifieds. So which model should you choose? Our experts have put every model to the test and have rounded up the very best used MPVs to buy right now. Read on to find them listed below.

1. Dacia Jogger

Multi-Purpose Vehicles were once in vogue, and lots of car makers produced purpose-built people carriers with brilliant packaging and astonishing versatility. Those days are largely over, but there are still numerous van and estate-based MPVs that do a great job. One of our favourites, especially as a used car, is the Dacia Jogger – for many great reasons.

When orders for the Jogger opened in 2021, Dacia claimed it blended the practicality of an estate with the spaciousness of an MPV, alongside the styling of an SUV, creating a family car in a class of its own. Just one turbocharged petrol engine was offered, the 1.0-litre three-pot TCe 110, but at the start of 2023 the Hybrid 140 joined the range, with an electrified 1.6-litre petrol unit – Dacia's first such model.