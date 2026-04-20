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Nissan and its joint-venture partner Dongfeng have gone all-in on tech. There’s an AI-smart fridge/freezer (no word if it’s smart enough to order a Tesco delivery if empty), incredibly fast processing power to assist with urban and highway autopilot driving, and the huge central screen is replicated in front of the passenger to keep them occupied. The big digital driver’s binnacle seems to share Tesla’s obsession with relaying traffic cones: thankfully it also spots all the journalists milling around outside to keep them safe.

We occasionally decry the impersonal beeps and bongs from automated speed limit warnings, but the NX8 has a novel system: an actual flesh-and-blood minder in the incredibly spacious rear (big enough to dress a standing child), shouting out the test track’s speed limits with alarming regularity. He’s also there to enforce the absurd, one-lap, 2.34-mile limit of our test drive.

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Buckle up, buddy! A single electric motor sends up to 335bhp to the rear wheels, and 350Nm of torque. Acceleration is brisk rather than EV neck-snapping: I’d estimate 0-62mph would take between 6.5 and 7 seconds. Not that I could get too frisky with the throttle given the back seat bouncer.

The prow rises like a speedboat’s, illustrating the car’s forensic comfort bias. The relaxed suspension feels decidedly French, ebbing and flowing with the test track’s contours. Which are admittedly few and far between. Nissan says the NX8 is fitted with sophisticated electronic dampers too: put it all together and you have the SUV’s antidote to travel sickness. It’s pretty quiet too, with minimal noise at speeds up to 40mph as you'd expect from an EV.

The steering is float-away light at low speeds, firming up with speed to feel remote, artificial and sticky. But, as product manager Wu Yue exhorts, Chinese consumers place zero stock on dynamic attributes, hence a spec sheet devoid of acceleration times and top speed. Instead they want great ride quality, nebulous-sounding “emotional value” (watch a rom-com on the big screen?), peace of mind and electric range.