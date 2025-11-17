Ford Puma Gen-E gets a range boost without increasing the price

The Ford Puma Gen-E is getting an update in 2026 which will see its electric range increase from 233 miles to 250 miles.

Ford hasn’t specifically detailed the changes that boost its smallest electric car up to the 250-mile mark, but it’s not come via a larger battery. An increase of the current car’s 43kWh isn’t possible due to the restrictions imposed by its Global B-car platform (which is shared by the petrol-powered Puma), so Ford has made it more efficient with an “enhanced battery design”.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Charging capacity is unchanged, meaning a 10 to 80 per cent top up takes 23 minutes from a maximum 100kW charge rate, and there are no changes to the Gen-E’s front-mounted 166bhp electric motor.

Pricing for the 2026 car starts at £26,245 - unchanged from the 2025 car after the government’s higher-rate Electric Car Grant of £3,750 is applied. Deliveries of the updated Gen-E will begin in May - though if you don’t want to wait that long there are lots of great deals other EVs that’ll do 250 miles on a charge on the Auto Express Buy A Car service right now.

The 2026 Ford Puma Gen-E will also come with Ford’s latest ‘BlueCruise’ technology. Announced just last week, BlueCruise will enable the Puma Gen-E to function with ‘hands-off’ autonomous driving - that is the only legal system available in the UK thus far. Alongside the Puma Gen-E, BlueCruise will be offered in the Mach-E, Kuga and Ranger PHEV.

Get even more from Auto Express, follow our channels...

• Google

• Reddit

• Whatsapp