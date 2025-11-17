Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Ford Puma Gen-E gets a range boost without increasing the price

The Ford Puma Gen-E is getting a secret upgrade that'll unlock 250 miles of range

By:Alastair Crooks
17 Nov 2025
Ford Puma Gen-E - front action

The Ford Puma Gen-E is getting an update in 2026 which will see its electric range increase from 233 miles to 250 miles. 

Ford hasn’t specifically detailed the changes that boost its smallest electric car up to the 250-mile mark, but it’s not come via a larger battery. An increase of the current car’s 43kWh isn’t possible due to the restrictions imposed by its Global B-car platform (which is shared by the petrol-powered Puma), so Ford has made it more efficient with an “enhanced battery design”.  

Advertisement - Article continues below

Charging capacity is unchanged, meaning a 10 to 80 per cent top up takes 23 minutes from a maximum 100kW charge rate, and there are no changes to the Gen-E’s front-mounted 166bhp electric motor.

Pricing for the 2026 car starts at £26,245 - unchanged from the 2025 car after the government’s higher-rate Electric Car Grant of £3,750 is applied. Deliveries of the updated Gen-E will begin in May - though if you don’t want to wait that long there are lots of great deals other EVs that’ll do 250 miles on a charge on the Auto Express Buy A Car service right now. 

The 2026 Ford Puma Gen-E will also come with Ford’s latest ‘BlueCruise’ technology. Announced just last week, BlueCruise will enable the Puma Gen-E to function with ‘hands-off’ autonomous driving - that is the only legal system available in the UK thus far. Alongside the Puma Gen-E, BlueCruise will be offered in the Mach-E, Kuga and Ranger PHEV. 

Get even more from Auto Express, follow our channels...

Google
Reddit 
Whatsapp

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best electric cars 2025/2026
Best Electric cars - header image, October 2025

Best electric cars 2025/2026

Thinking about making the switch to an electric car? Here are the best EVs that should be on your shortlist, and why…
Best cars & vans
30 Oct 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Ford Puma Gen-E granted ultra-low £132 monthly lease
Ford Puma Gen-E - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Ford Puma Gen-E granted ultra-low £132 monthly lease

The EV grant has made the Ford Puma Gen-E a lot cheaper, and lease customers can cash-in with today’s Deal of the Day
News
29 Aug 2025
Ford Puma Gen-E review
Ford Puma Gen-E - front tracking

Ford Puma Gen-E review

Big-selling crossover now comes with an all-electric powertrain. Does it offer any compromises?
In-depth reviews
28 Aug 2025
At last! Ford Puma Gen-E is first electric car to get full EV Grant discount
Ford Puma Gen-E - front

At last! Ford Puma Gen-E is first electric car to get full EV Grant discount

The electric Ford Puma probably gets the higher-level grant because it is partly made in the UK
News
27 Aug 2025

Most Popular

Ford Puma will offer BlueCruise hands-free driving from 2026
Ford Puma - front cornering

Ford Puma will offer BlueCruise hands-free driving from 2026

Ford’s BlueCruise technology allows for ‘hands off’ driving on designated stretches of motorway
News
13 Nov 2025
New Bentley Continental GT Supersports is a back-to-basics, rear-wheel drive, 657bhp brute
Bentley Supersports

New Bentley Continental GT Supersports is a back-to-basics, rear-wheel drive, 657bhp brute

The new Supersports ditches the latest Continental GT’s hybrid tech, and just uses V8 muscle
News
14 Nov 2025
Mazda CX-60 and CX-80 to get trim and tech updates for 2026
Mazda CX-80 - red and beige

Mazda CX-60 and CX-80 to get trim and tech updates for 2026

Mazda SUVs are doubling down on their high-end aspirations for the 2026 model year with a suite of upgrades
News
14 Nov 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content