New Volvo XC90 PHEV to lead brand’s focus on large batteries and long range
Transition to electric cars is taking longer than anticipated, so Volvo says it will bridge the gap with new hybrids
Volvo is planning a line-up of long-range plug-in hybrids to bridge the gap between its ageing ICE vehicles and new-era electric cars. While the brand’s most recent SPA3 platform is a dedicated EV architecture, the previous SPA2 set-up is said to support both electric and hybrid powertrains, and could form the base for a new range of big-battery PHEVs.
Anders Bell, Volvo’s chief engineering and technology officer, told Auto Express: “[Volvo] acknowledges that the transition [to electric vehicles] is taking longer; there are a lot of people who are not ready to take the next step, a lot of people who don’t have access to home charging. Realising this, we will keep on improving and keep investing in the plug-in hybrids.
“But there’s a lot of steps on that type of technology – with a cord and a combustion engine – until you get the full BEV,” he told us. “So, considering it’s a one-way street [to full electric], we’re looking at doing one more PHEV generation, which will be our last.”
Given the age of Volvo’s legacy ICE cars, a new hybrid-powered XC90 flagship is likely to be a priority for the brand. The current car is now more than 10 years old, and has undergone several updates and facelifts to keep it fresh. Some versions – like the mild-hybrid Plus model – are available to lease now for less than £550 per month via Auto Express Buy a Car.
In January, Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson told us that the company’s current plug-in hybrid system will “eventually migrate” to a range-extender set-up, pointing towards the China-only XC70 as an “example of what it will look like”.
Moving the XC90 to SPA2 would allow Volvo to fit a bigger battery – offering a usable range of 100-150 miles on a charge – backed up by a small-capacity petrol engine for longer trips.
“We’re looking more at a combustion engine’s main job [being] to charge the battery,” Bell told us. “It will drive like a BEV, feel like a BEV; you can charge the battery, you can fill it up.”
It’s understood that SPA2 can support cars of varying lengths from around 4.8 to five metres. A new hybrid XC60 is therefore also expected – stretching slightly to sit alongside the new all-electric EX60, which uses the latest SPA3 tech.
Volvo will also replace the ageing XC40, which is its only petrol-powered SUV yet to be overhauled with the firm’s latest design language and interior tech. As it does presently with the current generation, Volvo will look to sister brand Geely Auto for its powertrain and platform, using a heavily upgraded version of the SEA architecture that’s undergone consistent upgrades in terms of electric range and efficiency.
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