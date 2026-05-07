Volvo is planning a line-up of long-range plug-in hybrids to bridge the gap between its ageing ICE vehicles and new-era electric cars. While the brand’s most recent SPA3 platform is a dedicated EV architecture, the previous SPA2 set-up is said to support both electric and hybrid powertrains, and could form the base for a new range of big-battery PHEVs.

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Anders Bell, Volvo’s chief engineering and technology officer, told Auto Express: “[Volvo] acknowledges that the transition [to electric vehicles] is taking longer; there are a lot of people who are not ready to take the next step, a lot of people who don’t have access to home charging. Realising this, we will keep on improving and keep investing in the plug-in hybrids.

“But there’s a lot of steps on that type of technology – with a cord and a combustion engine – until you get the full BEV,” he told us. “So, considering it’s a one-way street [to full electric], we’re looking at doing one more PHEV generation, which will be our last.”

Given the age of Volvo’s legacy ICE cars, a new hybrid-powered XC90 flagship is likely to be a priority for the brand. The current car is now more than 10 years old, and has undergone several updates and facelifts to keep it fresh. Some versions – like the mild-hybrid Plus model – are available to lease now for less than £550 per month via Auto Express Buy a Car.