Car group tests

Volkswagen ID. Buzz vs Lexus LM: which is the best fancy family car?

Old-school cool tackles high-end luxury in this MPV clash

By:Dean Gibson
4 Dec 2024
Volkswagen ID. Buzz LWB and Lexus LM - front tracking30

Years of neglect have left the MPV sector a shadow of its former self, with van-based models forming the backbone of the class in recent years. One such model is the Volkswagen ID. Buzz.

However, this van-derived MPV breaks the mould, because not only is it based on VW’s electric car platform, its distinctive retro-inspired styling also means it’s a real head-turner. Now VW has expanded the line-up with a long-wheelbase variant. This adds a seven-seat layout that many critics believe the ID. Buzz should have had in the first place, but does it make it a more appealing proposition than ever?

For this comparison, we’re lining up  an MPV that offers something completely different, the Lexus LM. It features the company’s proven hybrid powertrain  tech to deliver refinement and efficiency, while the van-shaped body is loaded with luxuries for passengers. It’s also one of the most expensive cars in the Lexus line up, so how does it compare with VW’s battery-powered people carrier?

Volkswagen ID. Buzz

Volkswagen ID. Buzz LWB - front tracking30
Model:Volkswagen ID. Buzz LWB
Price from:£59,545
Powertrain:1x e-motor, 86kWh battery, 282bhp
0-62mph:7.9 seconds
Test efficiency:2.9 miles/kWh
Official range:290 miles
Annual VED:£0

The extended length and wheelbase that come with the Volkswagen ID. Buzz LWB boost the car’s versatility. There’s more cargo space on offer, while the addition of a third row of seats means that two extra passengers can jump on board to experience the retro people carrier’s charms.

A larger battery helps the LWB model to offer slightly more range than the standard ID. Buzz, but overall the powertrain remains unchanged. That’s not a bad thing, because the electric drive system is smooth and responsive in everyday use. However, because the ID. Buzz is such a large, heavy car, it’s not the most efficient EV on the market.

Tester's notes

The ID. Buzz delivers lots of space, and there are some practical touches on offer, too. The Multiflex floor offers a second level that is flush with the rearmost seats when they are folded, although there are gaps in the floor if the seats are pushed forward when they’re flat. The floor hinges up to improve access to the fabric drawers that slot beneath.

There’s just one bag hook in the boot, but Volkswagen also provides a plastic divider with a Velcro-style strip that can attached to the floor in various positions to help divide the space.

Lexus LM

Lexus LM - front tracking30
Model:Lexus LM 350h
Price from:£90,030
Powertrain:2.5-litre petrol hybrid, 247bhp
0-62mph:8.7 seconds
Test efficiency:36.4mpg
Official range:480 miles
Annual VED:£590

It’s arguable that there’s nothing quite like the Lexus LM on sale anywhere on the planet, let alone within the brand’s UK line-up. The petrol-hybrid MPV is loaded with luxury equipment, and has a firm focus on making trips as comfortable as possible for passengers, especially those in the back.

Prices start from £90,000, and now that the LC sports car is no longer available, the LM is the second most expensive car in the Lexus line-up, after the LS limousine. The seven-seat model is plush, but the top-spec Takumi variant with two individual chairs in the back takes things to another level, including the price, which is in excess of £110,000.

Tester's notes

While there’s no air suspension, the LM has five drive modes that tailor the car’s responses. As well as offering Eco, Normal, Sport and Custom settings, there’s a Rear Comfort mode that’s designed to deliver a smoother ride for back-seat passengers.

It does this by adjusting the dampers, torque curve and braking force to reduce pitch, roll and squat when driving. This mode actually suits the LM perfectly even from behind the wheel, and encourages you to drive smoothly to ensure those in the back are left unruffled.

Head-to-head

On the road

The instant responses of the VW’s electric powertrain mean it’s surprisingly easy to keep pace with traffic, although using its full acceleration frequently will quickly hit the car’s range.

It’s also better to take a more relaxed approach in the Lexus, because hard acceleration causes the engine to rev harshly, disturbing the tranquil cabin ambience in the process.

Tech highlights

While it has a retro-inspired exterior, the ID. Buzz is thoroughly modern inside, with a big central touchscreen up front and plenty of charging ports dotted around the cabin.

But the LM has even more gizmos, with the Takumi model featuring a massive 48-inch screen that’s operated via twin smartphone-style remote controls, as well as huge displays up front.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz LWB and Lexus LM - face-to-face static30

Price and running

Neither car is cheap, but the VW starts at around £30,000 less than the Lexus. The LWB version doesn’t cost much more than the standard model, either, so we’d be happy to pay the extra for its added versatility.

The all-electric powertrain will offer low everyday running costs, while the car’s first three services are included. Lexus offers a 10-year warranty on the LM.

Practicality

It’s the bigger car, so it’s no surprise that the ID. Buzz has more boot space than the LM. There’s up to 1,304 litres on offer in two-seat mode, compared with 1,191 litres in the Lexus.

The two airline seats in the Takumi model are fixed, so you can’t take full advantage of the LM’s cargo capacity. Still, boot space of 752 litres should be more than enough for most situations.

Accessibility

Both models have vast tailgates with powered opening. The LM’s is very slow, but it can be operated via buttons on either side, so you don’t have to stand in front of the tailgate to open it.

The sliding side doors are also power operated, and mean that cabin access in confined spaces is easy. The VW’s doors open wider, while both cars have plenty of warning beeps when they’re in use.

Seating

The middle row in the ID. Buzz has a 60:40 split, while all the seats slide to optimise space. The rearmost chairs can also be removed.

Lexus states that the LM is a seven-seater in non-Takumi guise, but it’s really  a plush six-seater with a final chair for occasional use as part of the rearmost row. The four front seats in this model  are all heated and ventilated for comfort

Verdict

Winner: Volkswagen ID. Buzz 

Volkswagen ID. Buzz LWB - really tracking30

These two models are very different interpretations of the people carrier brief, so it’s not really fair to rank one ahead of the other. We were fans of the standard ID. Buzz, but extending the wheelbase has boosted its versatility without ruining its charm.

The sliding seats offer versatility that’s a reminder of how much more practical an MPV is when compared with an SUV, while the big battery means there’s decent range on offer. It’s an expensive option, but the ID. Buzz is still the most appealing EV that VW sells.

Second place: Lexus LM

Lexus LM - rear tracking30

It’s possible that the Lexus LM is the best car on sale, if your main focus is rear passenger comfort. The seven-seat model has versatility on its side, but the four-seat Takumi is on another plane in terms of luxury, space and features that pamper those in the back.

It’s enough to make anybody behind the wheel of the LM jealous that they don’t get  to experience the car’s main selling point. As  a car to drive, it’s pretty forgettable, but still comfortable, although the hybrid powertrain feels as if it’s at the limit of its capability here.

Prices and specs

 Volkswagen ID. Buzz LWBLexus LM
Our choice86kWh Pro StyleLM 350h AWD 7 seat
Price from/price of our choice£59,545/£64,345£90,030/£93,030
Powertrain1x e-motor4cyl in-line/2,487cc hybrid
Power/torque282bhp/560Nm247bhp/239-270Nm
TransmissionSingle-speed auto/rwde-CVT auto/fwd
0-62mph/top speed7.9 seconds/99mph8.7 seconds/118mph
Battery capacity86kWh2.6kWh
Test efficiency/official range2.9mi/kWh/290 miles36.4mpg/480 mil
Charging200kW (5-80% in 30 mins)N/A
Dimensions  
Length/wheelbase4,962/3,239mm5,125/3,000mm
Width/height1,985/1,924mm1,890/1,940mm
Middle row knee/head/elbow room735-925/1,015/1,655mm1,210/1,020/1,455mm
Rear knee/head/elbow room615-1,005/975/1,390mmN/A
Boot space (2/7 seats)1,340/306 litres1,191/110 litres (4 seat: 752l)
Boot length/width (7 seats)415-620/1,215mmN/A
Boot length/width (5 seats)1,335-1,550/1,225mm690/1,325mm
Boot length/width (2 seats)2,450/1,655mmN/A
Boot lip height625mm625mm
Kerbweight/payload/towing weight2,714/626/1,000kg2,305/525kg/N/A
Turning circle13.4 metres13.0 metres
Costs/ownership  
Residuals (after 3yrs/36k miles, via CDL)£33,941/57.0%£47,266/52.5%
Depreciation£25,604£42,764
Insurance group/quote (via AA.com)/VED37/£1,295/£029/N/A/£590
Three-year service cost£0£1,655
Annual tax liability standard/higher rate£237/£475£6,251/£12,503
Annual fuel cost (12k miles)£817£2,040
Basic warranty (miles)/recovery3yrs (100,000)/3yrs3yrs (60,000)/3yrs
Driver Power manufacturer position29th (passenger car division)12th
NCAP Adult/child/pedestrian/assist/star92/87/60/90/5 (2022)N/A
Equipment  
Metallic paint/wheel size£1,035-£2,790/19-20 inchesYes/19 inches
Parking sensors/cameraFront & rear/front & rearNo/360 degrees
Spare wheel/Isofix pointsRepair kit/fourSpace saver/two
Keyless entry & go/powered tailgateYes/yesYes/yes
Leather/heated seatsNo/frontYes/yes
Screen size/digital dashboard12.9/5.3 inches14.0/12.3 inches
Climate control/panoramic sunroofSingle zone/£2,205 packTwo-zone/skylights
USBs/wireless chargingSix/yesNine/three
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android AutoYes/yesYes/wired
Blind-spot warning/head-up displayYes/£1,575 packYes/yes
Adaptive cruise/steering assistYes/yesYes/yes
Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

