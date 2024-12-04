Volkswagen ID. Buzz vs Lexus LM: which is the best fancy family car?

Years of neglect have left the MPV sector a shadow of its former self, with van-based models forming the backbone of the class in recent years. One such model is the Volkswagen ID. Buzz.

However, this van-derived MPV breaks the mould, because not only is it based on VW’s electric car platform, its distinctive retro-inspired styling also means it’s a real head-turner. Now VW has expanded the line-up with a long-wheelbase variant. This adds a seven-seat layout that many critics believe the ID. Buzz should have had in the first place, but does it make it a more appealing proposition than ever?

For this comparison, we’re lining up an MPV that offers something completely different, the Lexus LM. It features the company’s proven hybrid powertrain tech to deliver refinement and efficiency, while the van-shaped body is loaded with luxuries for passengers. It’s also one of the most expensive cars in the Lexus line up, so how does it compare with VW’s battery-powered people carrier?

Volkswagen ID. Buzz

Model: Volkswagen ID. Buzz LWB Price from: £59,545 Powertrain: 1x e-motor, 86kWh battery, 282bhp 0-62mph: 7.9 seconds Test efficiency: 2.9 miles/kWh Official range: 290 miles Annual VED: £0

The extended length and wheelbase that come with the Volkswagen ID. Buzz LWB boost the car’s versatility. There’s more cargo space on offer, while the addition of a third row of seats means that two extra passengers can jump on board to experience the retro people carrier’s charms.