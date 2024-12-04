Volkswagen ID. Buzz vs Lexus LM: which is the best fancy family car?
Old-school cool tackles high-end luxury in this MPV clash
Years of neglect have left the MPV sector a shadow of its former self, with van-based models forming the backbone of the class in recent years. One such model is the Volkswagen ID. Buzz.
However, this van-derived MPV breaks the mould, because not only is it based on VW’s electric car platform, its distinctive retro-inspired styling also means it’s a real head-turner. Now VW has expanded the line-up with a long-wheelbase variant. This adds a seven-seat layout that many critics believe the ID. Buzz should have had in the first place, but does it make it a more appealing proposition than ever?
For this comparison, we’re lining up an MPV that offers something completely different, the Lexus LM. It features the company’s proven hybrid powertrain tech to deliver refinement and efficiency, while the van-shaped body is loaded with luxuries for passengers. It’s also one of the most expensive cars in the Lexus line up, so how does it compare with VW’s battery-powered people carrier?
Volkswagen ID. Buzz
|Model:
|Volkswagen ID. Buzz LWB
|Price from:
|£59,545
|Powertrain:
|1x e-motor, 86kWh battery, 282bhp
|0-62mph:
|7.9 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|2.9 miles/kWh
|Official range:
|290 miles
|Annual VED:
|£0
The extended length and wheelbase that come with the Volkswagen ID. Buzz LWB boost the car’s versatility. There’s more cargo space on offer, while the addition of a third row of seats means that two extra passengers can jump on board to experience the retro people carrier’s charms.
A larger battery helps the LWB model to offer slightly more range than the standard ID. Buzz, but overall the powertrain remains unchanged. That’s not a bad thing, because the electric drive system is smooth and responsive in everyday use. However, because the ID. Buzz is such a large, heavy car, it’s not the most efficient EV on the market.
Tester's notes
The ID. Buzz delivers lots of space, and there are some practical touches on offer, too. The Multiflex floor offers a second level that is flush with the rearmost seats when they are folded, although there are gaps in the floor if the seats are pushed forward when they’re flat. The floor hinges up to improve access to the fabric drawers that slot beneath.
There’s just one bag hook in the boot, but Volkswagen also provides a plastic divider with a Velcro-style strip that can attached to the floor in various positions to help divide the space.
Lexus LM
|Model:
|Lexus LM 350h
|Price from:
|£90,030
|Powertrain:
|2.5-litre petrol hybrid, 247bhp
|0-62mph:
|8.7 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|36.4mpg
|Official range:
|480 miles
|Annual VED:
|£590
It’s arguable that there’s nothing quite like the Lexus LM on sale anywhere on the planet, let alone within the brand’s UK line-up. The petrol-hybrid MPV is loaded with luxury equipment, and has a firm focus on making trips as comfortable as possible for passengers, especially those in the back.
Prices start from £90,000, and now that the LC sports car is no longer available, the LM is the second most expensive car in the Lexus line-up, after the LS limousine. The seven-seat model is plush, but the top-spec Takumi variant with two individual chairs in the back takes things to another level, including the price, which is in excess of £110,000.
Tester's notes
While there’s no air suspension, the LM has five drive modes that tailor the car’s responses. As well as offering Eco, Normal, Sport and Custom settings, there’s a Rear Comfort mode that’s designed to deliver a smoother ride for back-seat passengers.
It does this by adjusting the dampers, torque curve and braking force to reduce pitch, roll and squat when driving. This mode actually suits the LM perfectly even from behind the wheel, and encourages you to drive smoothly to ensure those in the back are left unruffled.
Head-to-head
On the road
The instant responses of the VW’s electric powertrain mean it’s surprisingly easy to keep pace with traffic, although using its full acceleration frequently will quickly hit the car’s range.
It’s also better to take a more relaxed approach in the Lexus, because hard acceleration causes the engine to rev harshly, disturbing the tranquil cabin ambience in the process.
Tech highlights
While it has a retro-inspired exterior, the ID. Buzz is thoroughly modern inside, with a big central touchscreen up front and plenty of charging ports dotted around the cabin.
But the LM has even more gizmos, with the Takumi model featuring a massive 48-inch screen that’s operated via twin smartphone-style remote controls, as well as huge displays up front.
Price and running
Neither car is cheap, but the VW starts at around £30,000 less than the Lexus. The LWB version doesn’t cost much more than the standard model, either, so we’d be happy to pay the extra for its added versatility.
The all-electric powertrain will offer low everyday running costs, while the car’s first three services are included. Lexus offers a 10-year warranty on the LM.
Practicality
It’s the bigger car, so it’s no surprise that the ID. Buzz has more boot space than the LM. There’s up to 1,304 litres on offer in two-seat mode, compared with 1,191 litres in the Lexus.
The two airline seats in the Takumi model are fixed, so you can’t take full advantage of the LM’s cargo capacity. Still, boot space of 752 litres should be more than enough for most situations.
Accessibility
Both models have vast tailgates with powered opening. The LM’s is very slow, but it can be operated via buttons on either side, so you don’t have to stand in front of the tailgate to open it.
The sliding side doors are also power operated, and mean that cabin access in confined spaces is easy. The VW’s doors open wider, while both cars have plenty of warning beeps when they’re in use.
Seating
The middle row in the ID. Buzz has a 60:40 split, while all the seats slide to optimise space. The rearmost chairs can also be removed.
Lexus states that the LM is a seven-seater in non-Takumi guise, but it’s really a plush six-seater with a final chair for occasional use as part of the rearmost row. The four front seats in this model are all heated and ventilated for comfort
Verdict
Winner: Volkswagen ID. Buzz
These two models are very different interpretations of the people carrier brief, so it’s not really fair to rank one ahead of the other. We were fans of the standard ID. Buzz, but extending the wheelbase has boosted its versatility without ruining its charm.
The sliding seats offer versatility that’s a reminder of how much more practical an MPV is when compared with an SUV, while the big battery means there’s decent range on offer. It’s an expensive option, but the ID. Buzz is still the most appealing EV that VW sells.
Second place: Lexus LM
It’s possible that the Lexus LM is the best car on sale, if your main focus is rear passenger comfort. The seven-seat model has versatility on its side, but the four-seat Takumi is on another plane in terms of luxury, space and features that pamper those in the back.
It’s enough to make anybody behind the wheel of the LM jealous that they don’t get to experience the car’s main selling point. As a car to drive, it’s pretty forgettable, but still comfortable, although the hybrid powertrain feels as if it’s at the limit of its capability here.
Prices and specs
|Volkswagen ID. Buzz LWB
|Lexus LM
|Our choice
|86kWh Pro Style
|LM 350h AWD 7 seat
|Price from/price of our choice
|£59,545/£64,345
|£90,030/£93,030
|Powertrain
|1x e-motor
|4cyl in-line/2,487cc hybrid
|Power/torque
|282bhp/560Nm
|247bhp/239-270Nm
|Transmission
|Single-speed auto/rwd
|e-CVT auto/fwd
|0-62mph/top speed
|7.9 seconds/99mph
|8.7 seconds/118mph
|Battery capacity
|86kWh
|2.6kWh
|Test efficiency/official range
|2.9mi/kWh/290 miles
|36.4mpg/480 mil
|Charging
|200kW (5-80% in 30 mins)
|N/A
|Dimensions
|Length/wheelbase
|4,962/3,239mm
|5,125/3,000mm
|Width/height
|1,985/1,924mm
|1,890/1,940mm
|Middle row knee/head/elbow room
|735-925/1,015/1,655mm
|1,210/1,020/1,455mm
|Rear knee/head/elbow room
|615-1,005/975/1,390mm
|N/A
|Boot space (2/7 seats)
|1,340/306 litres
|1,191/110 litres (4 seat: 752l)
|Boot length/width (7 seats)
|415-620/1,215mm
|N/A
|Boot length/width (5 seats)
|1,335-1,550/1,225mm
|690/1,325mm
|Boot length/width (2 seats)
|2,450/1,655mm
|N/A
|Boot lip height
|625mm
|625mm
|Kerbweight/payload/towing weight
|2,714/626/1,000kg
|2,305/525kg/N/A
|Turning circle
|13.4 metres
|13.0 metres
|Costs/ownership
|Residuals (after 3yrs/36k miles, via CDL)
|£33,941/57.0%
|£47,266/52.5%
|Depreciation
|£25,604
|£42,764
|Insurance group/quote (via AA.com)/VED
|37/£1,295/£0
|29/N/A/£590
|Three-year service cost
|£0
|£1,655
|Annual tax liability standard/higher rate
|£237/£475
|£6,251/£12,503
|Annual fuel cost (12k miles)
|£817
|£2,040
|Basic warranty (miles)/recovery
|3yrs (100,000)/3yrs
|3yrs (60,000)/3yrs
|Driver Power manufacturer position
|29th (passenger car division)
|12th
|NCAP Adult/child/pedestrian/assist/star
|92/87/60/90/5 (2022)
|N/A
|Equipment
|Metallic paint/wheel size
|£1,035-£2,790/19-20 inches
|Yes/19 inches
|Parking sensors/camera
|Front & rear/front & rear
|No/360 degrees
|Spare wheel/Isofix points
|Repair kit/four
|Space saver/two
|Keyless entry & go/powered tailgate
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Leather/heated seats
|No/front
|Yes/yes
|Screen size/digital dashboard
|12.9/5.3 inches
|14.0/12.3 inches
|Climate control/panoramic sunroof
|Single zone/£2,205 pack
|Two-zone/skylights
|USBs/wireless charging
|Six/yes
|Nine/three
|Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
|Yes/yes
|Yes/wired
|Blind-spot warning/head-up display
|Yes/£1,575 pack
|Yes/yes
|Adaptive cruise/steering assist
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes