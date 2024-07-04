Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

MINI John Cooper Works E PROtotype previews electric hot hatch

MINI’s truly hot electric Cooper will be previewed at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed

by: Jordan Katsianis
4 Jul 2024
MINI John Cooper Works E PROtotype - front tracking4

It was only a matter of time until MINI’s hot John Cooper Works models swapped petrol power for electric, and with the launch of the all-new generation it seems like now is the time. Leading up to the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed, MINI has announced it’ll be showing off its new John Cooper Works E PROtoype at the iconic event. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The forthcoming hot EV will draw its basis from the all-new MINI Cooper SE that’s only just now reaching customers. This model, co-developed with some help from Great Wall Motors in China, is completely different under the skin to the also new petrol-powered MINI Cooper, with an EV native chassis and front-mounted electric motor.

This means we expect it to feature the same 54kWh battery pack mounted low in the chassis, with an electric motor mounted on the front axle. In the current production model, this already produces 215bhp, but for the next JCW we’re expecting this to grow – and potentially by a large margin. 

MINI John Cooper Works E PROtotype - rear tracking4

That’s because in a conversation with MINI’s engineers, there has been some suggestion this new platform is capable of supporting a dual-motor setup, making it technically feasible for a significantly more powerful all-wheel drive MINI to be developed. Whether this is the model to feature the high-end powertrain, however, we won’t know – until we get a peek under the prototype’s rear axle at the festival this year. 

As well as an uprated powertrain, the new JCW E should also pick up lots of chassis tweaks including wider wheels and tyres, larger brakes and a stiffer suspension setup. As the Cooper SE is already a relatively heavy beast at over 1,700kg, we don’t expect the new JCW to be quite as light-footed as previous generations, but thanks to clever tuning we suspect it’ll still be a fun car to drive. 

More information will no doubt be ready for the prototype’s dynamic debut at this year’s Festival of Speed, before the car’s eventual reveal later this year or early next. 

Plenty of speed and zero emissions, these are the fastest electric cars in the world...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Smallest cars on sale in the UK
Smallest cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Smallest cars on sale in the UK

These are the most compact cars you can buy right now
28 Jun 2024
Cheapest electric cars on sale 2024
Cheapest electric cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Cheapest electric cars on sale 2024

Electric cars are often dismissed for being too expensive, so we've put together a list of the ten cheapest electric cars money can buy
24 Jun 2024
New MINI Cooper 5-Door arrives exclusively with petrol power
MINI Cooper 5-Door - front
News

New MINI Cooper 5-Door arrives exclusively with petrol power

The new five-door MINI is available to order now, with prices starting from £24,050
11 Jun 2024
New MINI Cooper S 2024 review: desirable and full of charm
New 2024 MINI Cooper S - front tracking
Road tests

New MINI Cooper S 2024 review: desirable and full of charm

The new MINI Cooper S has excellent build quality and is brilliant to drive, even with its impracticalities.
21 May 2024

Most Popular

Small SUV of the Year 2024: Dacia Duster
Dacia Duster - Small SUV of the Year 2024
Awards

Small SUV of the Year 2024: Dacia Duster

The Dacia Duster is the 2024 Auto Express Small SUV of the Year, with the Hyundai Kona and Jeep Avenger commended
3 Jul 2024
New Ford Capri just days away, and the writing is on the wall for the electric SUV
Ford Capri graffiti
News

New Ford Capri just days away, and the writing is on the wall for the electric SUV

The 1970s and 80s icon is being reinvented as an electric coupe-SUV, based on the new Ford Explorer EV
3 Jul 2024
New Car Awards 2024: the winners
New Car Awards 2024 header
Awards

New Car Awards 2024: the winners

The best new cars on sale in 2024 are right here. These are the winners of the 2024 New Car Awards…
3 Jul 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content