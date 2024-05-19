New MINI John Cooper Works is coming in hot

Get ready hot hatch fans, because the new MINI John Cooper Works is going to be revealed this autumn, and for the first time ever, it’s going to be available with a choice of petrol or all-electric power.

Prototype versions of the JCW, dubbed ‘JCW PROtotype’, have already had a busy summer, from making their rolling debut in front of packed crowds, to track time at major racing events, showing MINI is serious with the latest iteration of its popular hot hatch.

That started with the Nürburgring 24 Hours back in June, where the petrol prototype took a class victory on its first attempt – highlighting not just its performance but also suggesting good things for its durability.

The electric version then made its own public debut at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, with a ‘dynamic demonstration’ running up the hill - coincidentally, the same weekend that the Alpine A290 electric hot hatch also enjoyed a few runs, suggesting the future of the genre won’t be as bleak as some might imagine.

The JCW PROtotype’s camouflage uses the same red and white colour scheme as classic Mini rally cars from the sixties, particularly the one Paddy Hopkirk drove to victory at the 1964 Monte Carlo Rally. The ‘37’ numbering is also a tribute to that famous car.