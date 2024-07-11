New Ineos Grenadier Detour 4x4 offers British craftsmanship with unstoppable off-road ability

Say hello to the new Ineos Grenadier Detour: a limited-run, hand-finished edition of the rugged 4x4 SUV, created by the newly founded Arcane Works division of Ineos. Arcane Works was established to offer the brand’s customers more scope to personalise their cars and stand out from others, on and off-road, the Grenadier Detour gives a glimpse at what’s possible.

Just 200 Ineos Grenadier Detours will be made, all of them hand-finished in the UK. Buyers will be presented with four new dedicated paint colours – Magma Red, Whiteout Blue, Squall Green and Storm Force Silver – that will be polished by hand for a superior finish. Alternatively, buyers can go for a one-off colour based on a sample they provide or matched to a vehicle they already own.

The design of the 18-inch forged alloy wheels and front grille are unique to the Grenadier Detour. A contrast pack was also specially created for this model, which includes new colour options of the front and rear skid plates, roof rails and a rear ladder.

Moving to the interior, the quilted seat upholstery will be offered in four fine-grain leathers, all from Scotland’s Bridge of Weir, which supplies hides to the likes of Aston Martin and McLaren. Meanwhile the two cashmeres for the headlining come from Johnstons of Elgin – another Scottish company, which has been producing luxury fabrics and clothing since 1797.