New Ineos Grenadier Detour 4x4 offers British craftsmanship with unstoppable off-road ability
Just 200 examples will be made, each and every one hand-finished in the UK using high-end materials sourced from UK-based suppliers
Say hello to the new Ineos Grenadier Detour: a limited-run, hand-finished edition of the rugged 4x4 SUV, created by the newly founded Arcane Works division of Ineos. Arcane Works was established to offer the brand’s customers more scope to personalise their cars and stand out from others, on and off-road, the Grenadier Detour gives a glimpse at what’s possible.
Just 200 Ineos Grenadier Detours will be made, all of them hand-finished in the UK. Buyers will be presented with four new dedicated paint colours – Magma Red, Whiteout Blue, Squall Green and Storm Force Silver – that will be polished by hand for a superior finish. Alternatively, buyers can go for a one-off colour based on a sample they provide or matched to a vehicle they already own.
The design of the 18-inch forged alloy wheels and front grille are unique to the Grenadier Detour. A contrast pack was also specially created for this model, which includes new colour options of the front and rear skid plates, roof rails and a rear ladder.
Moving to the interior, the quilted seat upholstery will be offered in four fine-grain leathers, all from Scotland’s Bridge of Weir, which supplies hides to the likes of Aston Martin and McLaren. Meanwhile the two cashmeres for the headlining come from Johnstons of Elgin – another Scottish company, which has been producing luxury fabrics and clothing since 1797.
All the subtle Arcane Works badging, both inside and out, is created by British jewellers, Vaughtons, that was founded in 1819. There are also two choices for the satin finish on the transmission tunnel, doors and air-vents, together with options for the leathers and fabrics for key touch points in the cabin. All Ineos Grenadier Detours will feature a laser-etched aluminium door scuff plate that reminds anyone getting in of the vehicle’s limited-edition status.
Like the standard Grenadier, the Detour will be available with either a petrol or diesel BMW-sourced 3.0-litre straight-six engine. However, petrol models will benefit from an exclusively tailored exhaust system “to enhance the sound character and emotion of the vehicle”. We assume that means it’s louder.
Pricing has yet to be announced, but considering the limited edition Ineos Grenadier 1924 is priced at £79,140, we expect the much smaller batch of Grenadier Detours from Arcane Works could cost well over £80,000.
If you can’t get your hands on a Detour, don’t worry. Ineos says Arcane Works will produce more special edition models, each showcasing a unique set of features and carrying a specially selected name.
George Ratcliffe, Commercial Director of Ineos Automotive, says, “we chose the Arcane name for our new division because the limited-edition vehicles it creates will be so unique as to be rarely spotted in the wild. Working in small-batches and hand finishing the cars means we can give a level of individuality not found in the 4x4 market. For our first launch, Grenadier Detour felt like a fitting name as the Grenadier is for people who enjoy driving, and sometimes it’s worth taking the longer route.”
The new Ineos Grenadier Detour will be on display at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed, alongside five wild and diverse prototypes the company has created, including a V8-powered Grenadier and a rally raid racer.
