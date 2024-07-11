Ineos Grenadier goes wild! V8-powered 4x4, rally raid racer and more models revealed at 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Ineos has revealed not one, but five wild prototype versions of its Grenadier 4x4 and Quartermaster pick-up truck at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The British brand says this eclectic brigade gives us a look at what it has in store for us over the next few years.

It’s hard to say which is the most outlandish, but the first-ever Grenadier rally car makes a strong case for itself. Designed to compete in the 2025 World Rally-Raid Championship, the car is FIA-compliant and has been fitted with race suspension from specialist outfit R53, upgraded brakes, a sports exhaust system and bespoke alloy wheels.

As you’d expect, the Grenadier’s interior has been stripped out, and now features a full roll cage, racing bucket seats and carbon interior door panels and roof vents. The BMW 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine under the bonnet has also been fettled to produce 349bhp and 550Nm of torque – 67bhp and 100Nm up over the stock motor.

If that’s not enough grunt for you, the one-off Grenadier V8 delivers 425bhp and 625Nm of torque from a GM 6.2-litre V8 motor. This particular prototype was created by engineering apprentices at Austrian firm Magna – a partner of Ineos. They certainly made a lot of work for themselves, as the engine swap required the engine mounts and electrics, water and oil cooling, exhaust manifold and rear silencer, among other components, to be re-engineered. Plus a revised centre console.