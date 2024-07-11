Ineos Grenadier goes wild! V8-powered 4x4, rally raid racer and more models revealed at 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed
This eclectic collection of prototypes is meant to give us some hints of what Ineos has in store for the future
Ineos has revealed not one, but five wild prototype versions of its Grenadier 4x4 and Quartermaster pick-up truck at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The British brand says this eclectic brigade gives us a look at what it has in store for us over the next few years.
It’s hard to say which is the most outlandish, but the first-ever Grenadier rally car makes a strong case for itself. Designed to compete in the 2025 World Rally-Raid Championship, the car is FIA-compliant and has been fitted with race suspension from specialist outfit R53, upgraded brakes, a sports exhaust system and bespoke alloy wheels.
As you’d expect, the Grenadier’s interior has been stripped out, and now features a full roll cage, racing bucket seats and carbon interior door panels and roof vents. The BMW 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine under the bonnet has also been fettled to produce 349bhp and 550Nm of torque – 67bhp and 100Nm up over the stock motor.
If that’s not enough grunt for you, the one-off Grenadier V8 delivers 425bhp and 625Nm of torque from a GM 6.2-litre V8 motor. This particular prototype was created by engineering apprentices at Austrian firm Magna – a partner of Ineos. They certainly made a lot of work for themselves, as the engine swap required the engine mounts and electrics, water and oil cooling, exhaust manifold and rear silencer, among other components, to be re-engineered. Plus a revised centre console.
Standing tall above the rest are a Quartermaster and Grenadier Station Wagon specially modified by German company LeTech, which has added portal axles, offset wheel hubs and a massive set of BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain tyres, raising the ground clearance by 250mm to 514mm and the wading depth from 800mm to 1,050mm.
Speaking of significant modifications, engineers at Ineos’s production plant in Hambach, France loped off 12 inches from the Quartermaster pick-up’s wheelbase to create a short-bed version, nicknamed the ‘Shortermaster’. The rear seats have also been pushed forwards in the cabin to maximise space in the load bed.
Finally, the eight-seat safari game-viewer is a heavily modified Quartermaster, with three rows of tiered seating for passengers to view surrounding nature, while bespoke front and side protection bars offer better off-road protection, and the bespoke rims are wrapped in off-road tyres to handle the most demanding safari terrain.
This last model was built by Botswana-based firm Ineos Kavango, which creates highly specialised modifications for the conservation, safari, anti-poaching, veterinary, healthcare and film production sectors.
Teasing what’s to come, CEO of Ineos Automotive Lynn Calder said: “The Grenadier’s body-on-frame chassis has already proven itself to be incredibly versatile, so as we look to future product and limited editions, we want to keep innovating. As our new brand campaign states, the Grenadier is Built For More, and over the next few years we will be showing just what that means.”
Also making an appearance at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed is the Ineos Grenadier Detour – the first limited edition vehicle created by the newly established Arcane Works personalisation program. Just 200 will be produced, all hand-finished in the UK.
