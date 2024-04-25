New Lotus Evija X revealed: 2,011bhp track monster meets the Nurburgring

In the world of all-electric hypercars, the standard Lotus Evija is one of the quickest out there, but that wasn’t enough for the Norfolk car company. It’s just launched the new Lotus Evija X. As you can probably tell from the pictures, The Evija X is a much more hardcore, track-focused creation, aimed squarely at setting a few lap records.

We spied the Lotus Evija X testing multiple times at the Nurburgring so it’s no surprise that Lotus has made an attempt at the ‘Green Hell’s’ lap record. The Evija X managed an incredible lap of 6mins and 24 seconds - placing it behind only the Volkswagen ID.R (6mins and 5 seconds) and the Porsche 919 Evo (5mins 19 seconds).

It’s worth pointing out that those two other cars don’t sit on the same chassis as a road-car, unlike the Evjia X. Lotus also claims it will go back to improve on its time, which looked to have been done on a slightly wet track in October 2023, on Friday 13th of all dates.

The Evija X utilises the same powertrain as the regular Evija with a 70kWh battery sending power to four electric motors. Total power output stands at 2,011bhp with 1,704Nm of torque and despite the aggressive aerodynamics, top speed remains the same as the base Evija’s at 217mph.

A carbonfibre tub is the basis for the Lotus Evija X, just like the road car, but there are several key differences that have been made for this track-only hypercar. There’s carbon brake discs and revised dampers, plus a humongous swan-neck rear wing, a new front splitter underneath a reshaped front bumper and a new set of wheels wrapped in Pirelli slick tyres.

To save weight, the headlights have been removed and the carbon-fibre weave of the bodywork is on full show with only a few yellow pinstripes on the exterior. The already minimal interior has had the dash ripped out for some crucial weight saving and as it's a track car, there’s a roll cage fitted.

Lotus hasn’t said if it’ll put the Evija X into production, but if it does it’ll be extremely-limited and expensive given the regular Evija is already priced at £2m.

