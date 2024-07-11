Covers are off new MG HS family SUV at Goodwood Festival of Speed
The previous MG HS was a big-seller for MG in the UK and there are high hopes for this one…
MG is marking its 100th birthday in a big way at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. It’s unveiling a sporty coupe in the shape of the MG Cyber GTS Concept and something a little more family-orientated with this all-new MG HS SUV.
The MG HS will be offered with two new powertrains - a ‘new generation’ petrol and a brand-new plug-in hybrid petrol. Both versions are available to order now with pricing for the HS kicking off at £24,995 - £945 more than the outgoing car. MG says first deliveries will start from the end of July for the petrol models with plug-in hybrid versions arriving from the end of September.
In terms of design, the MG HS takes a few pointers from the old car with its lofty SUV bodystyle and wide grille (reminiscent of the one on the latest MG3), but there’s plenty of new design details to set it apart. There’s a full-width rear light bar, sleeker headlights, and lots of chrome trim on the exterior. At 1,890mm, the new car is 14mm wider than the old MG HS, and it’s lower by 30mm to help create a “more athletic silhouette” according to MG. There’s more space inside, thanks to that increased width and a wheelbase that is 45mm longer than before.
The entry-level petrol powertrain is a turbocharged 1.5-litre unit with 169bhp and 275Nm of torque, which is enough for a 0-62mph time of 9.4 seconds. There’s a choice of a six-speed manual or an optional seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.
The plug-in hybrid model couples a 142bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 206bhp electric motor which improves acceleration to 6.8 seconds. More importantly, MG claims ‘best-in-class’ electric-only range from the 24.7kWh battery, with the HS PHEV able to drive on electric-only power for up to 75 miles.
SE and Trophy trim levels are carried over from the old car with both available with either the petrol or plug-in hybrid. As standard, the SE comes with two 12.3-inch screens on the dash with the central touchscreen incorporating in-built sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. There’s also a wireless smartphone charger and new 360-degree exterior camera. MG says interior material quality has improved with a focus on key touchpoints.
Priced at £2,500 more than the SE on both powertrains, the Trophy model comes with diamond cut 19-inch alloy wheels, fog lights, electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, a six-way electric driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment, a powered bootlid, an eight-speaker sound system and even vehicle-to-load functionality on the PHEV.
Practicality is improved thanks to a 507-litre boot - 44 litres more than before. There are also extra storage compartments throughout the cabin.
There will be five exterior paint colours from launch - White Pearl, Black Pearl, Sterling Silver Metallic, Hampstead Grey Metallic, and Dynamic Red Tri-coat. The Trophy gets a black leather-style upholstery, but there’s also an option of a tan colourway inside.
Click here for our list of the best hybrid SUVs...