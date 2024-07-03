Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Ultimate £160k Land Rover Defender Octa will sprint from 0-60mph in 3.8 seconds

The new Octa is the most powerful Land Rover Defender ever with a whopping 626bhp

by: Paul Barker
2 Jul 2024
Land Rover Defender Octa - front25

The new Land Rover Defender Octa has been revealed as the ultimate incarnation of the popular off-roader, boasting 626bhp and a price tag of up to £160,000.

Land Rover claims that the Octa has been extensively reworked compared with the regular Defender 110, leaving “no compromises”, and says that the heavily revised chassis, complete with the brand’s new 6D Dynamics suspension, gives the Land Rover Defender Octa new modes for switching between the extremes of high performance on and off road.  

“Usually when you make a focused vehicle even more focused, it comes with a whole slate of compromises in other areas,” Jamal Hameedi, Director of Special Vehicle Operations for Jaguar Land Rover told Auto Express. “So the mindset with this car is that we would not accept compromises in any areas in order to maximise one area. So we have to grow the whole circle of capability.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

The 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8’s 626bhp makes the Octa the most powerful Land Rover Defender ever, with up to 750Nm of torque and a 0-60mph acceleration time of just 3.8 seconds. That compares with the current V8 Defender 130’s 493bhp and 5.4-second acceleration time. First cars will be delivered late this year, with the UK getting an allocation of 1,070 units.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Approach, breakaway and departure angles are all improved over the regular Defender 110’s, thanks to redesigned bumpers, while wading depth is up by 100mm, to a metre of water. The Octa sits 28mm higher and is 68mm wider than the regular 110, courtesy of chunkier tyres and wider arches, and other engineering changes include uprated brakes and what Land Rover says is the fastest steering ratio of any Defender to date, designed to make it feel more precise and responsive. 

An exhaustive testing programme included the Octa becoming the first vehicle to traverse every single track at Land Rover’s famous Eastnor Castle facility in Herefordshire.

Land Rover Defender Octa - rear25

The Octa is being launched in two trim levels. The £160,800 Edition 1 is a limited model only offered in the first year on sale, while the regular version is priced at £145,300. For the extra money you get a colour option not available on the regular version, as well as upgraded interior, 20-inch alloy wheels and the option of specially developed Advanced All-Terrain Tyres.  

Advertisement - Article continues below

“We literally had to invent a new tyre; nobody's done that before, and I think it's because people have always accepted compromise,” explained Hameedi. “It's either an on-road vehicle, or it's an off-road vehicle. And I think we're the first people who said it's going to be both and it's going to excel at both, so what does it take to get there? That's really the thinking of the whole car; we want it to be as fun on the Stelvio Pass as it would be on a Dakar Rally stage.”

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Land Rover has introduced new driving modes for its 6D suspension system, with a tuned Dynamic mode for on-road driving joined by the brand’s first off-road performance setting. Octa mode, as it’s called, also features an off-road launch mode for full-bore acceleration on loose surfaces. The full suite of Terrain Response off-road systems is still present, as is the case with the regular Defender. 

The Octa is named after the shape octahedron, with Land Rover drawing parallels with a diamond as a “combination of extreme toughness and luxury”. The Octa branding is subtle enough that only the keen eye will even spot this seven-figure range-topper, with discrete diamond badging instead of the more obvious SV branding of the high-performance Range Rover Sport, for example. 

“I think for us it reinforces Defender as a brand, the capabilities of Defender as a brand and how extreme the bandwidth of its capability is,” Jaguar Land Rover Managing Director Patrick McGillycuddy told Auto Express. “From the Nurburgring to the Atlas Mountains to the Dubai Desert through a metre of water, I don't think there was anything more capable on the market and that's something we're really proud of and excited about.” 

SVO director Hameedi said that while the Octa is a unique model at the top of the Defender line-up, there are still some learnings that could be carried over to more regular Defenders. “I think that there's a lot of tuning in the chassis where we can learn lessons to make core Defenders more capable, and there are things such as the seats having no seam lines, which is a new technology that we're piloting on this car,” he concluded. 

Click here for our list of the best 4x4s and off-road cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express, Carbuyer and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Mighty new Land Rover Defender OCTA to be unleashed at 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed
Land Rover Defender OCTA - side action
News

Mighty new Land Rover Defender OCTA to be unleashed at 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed

The “ultimate Defender” features a powerful new twin-turbo V8 engine and is being revealed on 3 July
25 Jun 2024
Land Rover Defender review
Land Rover Defender - front tracking
In-depth reviews

Land Rover Defender review

The Land Rover Defender is one of the most complete cars on sale, combining a rugged go-anywhere ability with newfound civility
17 May 2024
Updated Land Rover Defender gets a sprinkling of extra luxury and a new diesel engine
Land Rover Defender 110 Sedona Edition - front
News

Updated Land Rover Defender gets a sprinkling of extra luxury and a new diesel engine

The Defender now comes with a higher level of comfort according to Land Rover
7 May 2024
“You don’t need a Land Rover to have some off-road fun”
Opinion - You don’t need a Land Rover to have some off-road fun
Opinion

“You don’t need a Land Rover to have some off-road fun”

Senior News Reporter Alastair Crooks has got the off-road bug and wonders what’s stopping people from exploring the limits of their SUVs
1 May 2024

Most Popular

An average new car price of £40k is simply too high for most people
Opinion - Dealership
Opinion

An average new car price of £40k is simply too high for most people

With the average price of a new car in the UK now over £40,000, Mike Rutherford thinks vehicle manufacturers need to rip up their RRP lists and start …
30 Jun 2024
New Ford Capri all set for 10 July reveal, and yes, it’s an electric SUV
Ford Capri light
News

New Ford Capri all set for 10 July reveal, and yes, it’s an electric SUV

The 1970s and 80s icon is being reinvented as an electric coupe-SUV, based on the new Ford Explorer EV
26 Jun 2024
New Skoda Elroq prototype review: electric SUV shows plenty of promise
Skoda Elroq prototype - front
Road tests

New Skoda Elroq prototype review: electric SUV shows plenty of promise

The new Skoda Elroq is heavily-based on the Enyaq, albeit in a slightly smaller package
30 Jun 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content