Ultimate £160k Land Rover Defender Octa will sprint from 0-60mph in 3.8 seconds

The new Land Rover Defender Octa has been revealed as the ultimate incarnation of the popular off-roader, boasting 626bhp and a price tag of up to £160,000.

Land Rover claims that the Octa has been extensively reworked compared with the regular Defender 110, leaving “no compromises”, and says that the heavily revised chassis, complete with the brand’s new 6D Dynamics suspension, gives the Land Rover Defender Octa new modes for switching between the extremes of high performance on and off road.

“Usually when you make a focused vehicle even more focused, it comes with a whole slate of compromises in other areas,” Jamal Hameedi, Director of Special Vehicle Operations for Jaguar Land Rover told Auto Express. “So the mindset with this car is that we would not accept compromises in any areas in order to maximise one area. So we have to grow the whole circle of capability.”

The 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8’s 626bhp makes the Octa the most powerful Land Rover Defender ever, with up to 750Nm of torque and a 0-60mph acceleration time of just 3.8 seconds. That compares with the current V8 Defender 130’s 493bhp and 5.4-second acceleration time. First cars will be delivered late this year, with the UK getting an allocation of 1,070 units.