New Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition will make you feel at home in the Sahara

The Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition will likely find a home in the football ground carpark, but it could do the desert too…

By:Jordan Katsianis
18 Jun 2025
Land Rover Defender 110 Trophy Edition - front7

Building on the Land Rover Defender’s recent sweep of subtle updates, the British brand has revealed a new version of the iconic Trophy special edition that celebrates the ‘epic adventures’ possible from behind the wheel. Formally called the Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition, this high-spec model will offer a range of bespoke styling elements, plus a curated range of accessories that’ll be equally as useful on an expedition to the Sahara desert as it would be at the local garden centre. 

The Trophy Edition’s changes start with the option of two unique colours: Keswick Green and Deep Sandglow Yellow. These are complemented by gloss black across the bonnet and lower bodywork, plus a unique application on the front and rear skid plates, wheelarch extensions and 20-inch wheels. Those wheels are fitted with standard all-terrain tyres.

The 20-inch alloys are part of the range-wide upgrades, which now clear the larger brakes on high-powered models – allowing buyers to combine the rugged, utilitarian look of steel wheels with a high specification powertrain. Speaking of which, Land Rover will offer the Trophy with both the P400e plug-in hybrid and D350 inline-six diesel powertrains.

Land Rover Defender 110 Trophy Edition - rear static

Land Rover has also revealed a £4,995 curated accessories package, which includes a rugged roof-carrier, fold-down ladder, externally-mounted ‘gear carriers’, mud flaps and a snorkel. This is capped off on all models by bespoke graphics and decals in a matching shade.

Inside, the exterior paint colour is also applied to the steel back-plate mounted on the dash. This is the first time Land Rover has offered a coloured option for this beyond white, grey and black. However the rest of the cabin is more restrained, with high-spec Windsor leather trim in black alongside the 2026 model’s upgraded infotainment system. 

The Trophy Edition is available to order now with prices starting from £82,900 for the P400e, plus £4,995 for the optional accessories pack, with the diesel carrying a £1,915 premium. Land Rover has not said the model will be limited in number, but it will only be available for a limited period of time. 

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

