2026 Land Rover Defender updates look subtle, but they fix one huge annoyance for owners
Land Rover has introduced new, larger white-painted steel wheels for models with big brakes, fixing one massive irritation with the previous generation
Dig deep into the new model year 2026 Land Rover Defender configurator and you’ll note one new option that answers a call Defender buyers have been making since the model was first revealed. Alongside the previous iconic set of 18-inch steel wheels, Land Rover has revealed a new set of 20-inch steel options that can be specified on cars with more powerful engines.
This addresses a key issue many customers complained about, because the 18-inch pressed steel wheels are not able to be fitted with more powerful powertrain options – such as the plug-in hybrid and top-spec diesel models – due to their larger brakes. However, the MY26 models are now available with a larger set of steel wheels that cover the larger optional brake package.
This doesn’t mean all models can now be fitted with a set of cool ‘steelies’, though, because top-spec X models and those with V8 engines still can’t be specified with them.
These new wheels are, of course, available alongside a range of changes to the whole range, including the commercial Hard Top model, which like the rest of the updated range is now available to order from £57,135 – reducing the entry point to the Defender range by £295.
Other than the wheels, the rest of the changes are pretty subtle, with new LED headlights and foglights as standard, plus smoked lenses for the rear lights and new exterior colours – Woolstone Green and Borasco Grey.
Details such as the faux treadpattern are now gone, with the bonnet inserts and side vents featuring a more contemporary pattern along with fresh optional 22-inch seven-spoke alloys. Every model also now gets gloss black Defender-branded wheel caps, plus a gloss black grille bar with a dark Land Rover badge.
These changes will be introduced on the entire Defender line-up of three-door 90 and five-door 110 and 130 models, but the new range-topping OCTA super-SUV gets its own special tweaks.
The ferocious 626bhp OCTA now comes with extra unique exterior paints, including Sargasso Blue and Patagonia White, with the latter mated to a matt protective wrap. A new ‘chopped’ carbon-fibre effect on exterior and interior accents can also be added on the OCTA.
While previously entry-level Defenders were fitted with a 10-inch touchscreen, and higher-end X-Dynamic HSE and above versions got an 11.4-inch display, there’s now a new 13.1-inch touchscreen taken from the Range Rover Sport that is said to provide a “fast and intuitive interface”.
We’ve found the screen in the Range Rover Sport to be a huge improvement over the previous unit, thanks to Land Rover’s uprated infotainment system, boasting sharper graphics and quicker responses to inputs.
The interior doesn’t just feature a new screen, however; there’s also a reshaped centre console design, and if you specify the ‘Signature Suite’ upgrade, you’ll get removable side pockets.
Some new technological updates have arrived, too, including the optional adaptive off-road cruise control. This is an evolution of Land Rover’s ‘All Terrain Progress Control’ and should help reduce driver effort while off-roading – particularly in a convoy. A new driver-attention monitor has been added as well to provide audio-visual alerts to ensure drivers remain alert. Land Rover is keen to point out that this can be disabled using the driver-assistance menu.
The company hasn’t mentioned any powertrain changes for the updated Defender, so we can expect the same choice of mild-hybrid 3.0-litre straight-sixes in diesel or petrol form, a supercharged 5.0-litre V8, the 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder plug-in hybrid and the breathtaking BMW M-derived 4.4-litre V8 in the OCTA.
