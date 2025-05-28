2026 Land Rover Defender updates look subtle, but they fix one huge annoyance for owners

Dig deep into the new model year 2026 Land Rover Defender configurator and you’ll note one new option that answers a call Defender buyers have been making since the model was first revealed. Alongside the previous iconic set of 18-inch steel wheels, Land Rover has revealed a new set of 20-inch steel options that can be specified on cars with more powerful engines.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This addresses a key issue many customers complained about, because the 18-inch pressed steel wheels are not able to be fitted with more powerful powertrain options – such as the plug-in hybrid and top-spec diesel models – due to their larger brakes. However, the MY26 models are now available with a larger set of steel wheels that cover the larger optional brake package.

This doesn’t mean all models can now be fitted with a set of cool ‘steelies’, though, because top-spec X models and those with V8 engines still can’t be specified with them.

These new wheels are, of course, available alongside a range of changes to the whole range, including the commercial Hard Top model, which like the rest of the updated range is now available to order from £57,135 – reducing the entry point to the Defender range by £295.

Other than the wheels, the rest of the changes are pretty subtle, with new LED headlights and foglights as standard, plus smoked lenses for the rear lights and new exterior colours – Woolstone Green and Borasco Grey.