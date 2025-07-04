Hot on the heels of the Range Rover Sport SV Black, comes a new flagship Land Rover Defender. The creatively named Land Rover Defender Octa Black features no fewer than 30 pieces of exterior trim finished in either gloss or satin black, with a similarly-dark finish applied to the cabin. As with the existing Octa, the Black is fitted with the firm’s most powerful twin-turbo V8 engine, producing 626bhp.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Land Rover refers to the new model as an “all-black interpretation of the unstoppable Defender flagship”. Taking those words quite literally, the Defender Octa Black gets Narvik Black paint which, as on other models in the 4x4 range, can be wrapped in a Matte Protective Film for an additional charge.

Elsewhere, there’s a choice of 20 or 22-inch wheels, both in black, while the black badges and brake calipers feature silver script. You’ll find satin black powder-coated scuff plates and gloss-black quad exhaust tips, and you can even choose to paint your car’s towing eye or towbar in, you guessed it, black.

Inside, the ‘Performance Seats’ are finished in Ebony Semi-Aniline Leather with “unique perforation patterns” and “new stitching detail” on the backrests. Bizarrely, the seat backs and armrest hinges are finished in Carpathian Grey, rather than black.

On the dashboard, the car’s cross beam gets a satin-black powder coat, while owners can specify chopped carbon-fibre trim elements, in what Land Rover calls the “epitome of tough luxury”.