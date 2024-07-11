Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Polestar Concept BST gives Goodwood a peek at brand’s performance future

Polestar has unveiled a tweaked performance version of the Polestar 6 roadster at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024

by: John McIlroy
11 Jul 2024
Polestar is using the Goodwood Festival of Speed to showcase a potential extreme high-performance future with the Concept BST.

In effect a track-focused version of the sold-out Polestar 6 roadster, the Concept BST features a single-piece removable roof section and an enormous rear wing. Its track has been widened considerably and to accommodate this, the car has more muscular flared wheelarches.

Polestar hasn't issued any technical details on the new arrival, but it's likely to at least match the 6’s powertrain stats, with 872bhp and 900Nm.

The company is remaining coy on production plans but the previous BST model that appeared at Goodwood, the 2 BST Edition 270, made it into customer-ready form a year after its debut at the Sussex event. 

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath described the Concept BST as ”a demonstration of how far we can push our performance brand”. He added: “This is Polestar turned up to 11, if you will - a demonstration of how we could apply the BST formula to our line up in the future.”

Would you like to see the Polestar Concept BST make production? Let us know in the comments section...

John McIlroy
Editor-at-large

John started journalism reporting on motorsport – specifically rallying, which he had followed avidly since he was a boy. After a stint as editor of weekly motorsport bible Autosport, he moved across to testing road cars. He’s now been reviewing cars and writing news stories about them for almost 20 years.

