Polestar Concept BST gives Goodwood a peek at brand’s performance future

Polestar is using the Goodwood Festival of Speed to showcase a potential extreme high-performance future with the Concept BST.

In effect a track-focused version of the sold-out Polestar 6 roadster, the Concept BST features a single-piece removable roof section and an enormous rear wing. Its track has been widened considerably and to accommodate this, the car has more muscular flared wheelarches.

Polestar hasn't issued any technical details on the new arrival, but it's likely to at least match the 6’s powertrain stats, with 872bhp and 900Nm.

The company is remaining coy on production plans but the previous BST model that appeared at Goodwood, the 2 BST Edition 270, made it into customer-ready form a year after its debut at the Sussex event.

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath described the Concept BST as ”a demonstration of how far we can push our performance brand”. He added: “This is Polestar turned up to 11, if you will - a demonstration of how we could apply the BST formula to our line up in the future.”

