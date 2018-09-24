New Tesla Model 3 Performance 2024 review: a capable EV that’s ferociously fast

But there wasn’t really much wrong with the Performance’s, erm, performance, last time around. And that’s why Tesla’s making a much bigger deal about the suspension and chassis. The former is now completely unique to the Performance, and features adaptive dampers for the first time. These are utilised in a relatively sophisticated layout – double wishbones up front and a multi-link rear – with stiffer springs, thicker anti-roll bars and unique bushings across the board.

The brakes are also bigger than before, and thanks to a 1,851kg weight figure, you could even call the Model 3 lithe in this age of 2,100kg Mercedes-AMG models.

Yet the proof is in the driving, and the new Performance instantly gets a lot of things right. The new high-performance sports seats are excellent, and in any other car would warrant a mention. But compared to the pews usually found in Teslas, these are a revelation. Your initial impression is to think the driving position a little high, but this has more to do with the McLaren-like low scuttle than the seats being perched substantially above the roll-centre.

On take off, the Model 3’s clarity and response from the electric motors is very impressive. There’s an intuition about how the car builds and drops speed that feels practically hard-wired to your brain, and when there’s this much performance, gives you a (false) impression that you’re almost in a vacuum – as opposed to those around you driving in treacle.

But the new Performance finally does something useful with all its power thanks, in part, to its new ‘Track mode’. Through this new system, the driver is able to finely adjust lots of the powertrain’s individual parameters that dramatically change the way it puts its performance to the ground. This includes being able to dictate how rear-biased you want the power split to be between the front and rear axles or pick between three levels of stability control. You can even control the level of regenerative braking – a first for any Tesla.