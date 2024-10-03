Used Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor long-term test: popular EV meets its replacement

Verdict

There are lots of used electric cars that offer value for money and the Tesla Model 3 is one of them. It packs serious performance, is practical and still feels modern. Long-term build quality is questionable, and efficiency in cold weather is compromised, but this is offset by the vast Supercharger network.

Mileage: 67,141

67,141 Efficiency: 3.4mi/kWh

Six months have passed since this 2019 Tesla Model 3 arrived on the Auto Express fleet, to find out how a six-year-old version has aged, and if it’s still cutting edge.

The early Dual Motor Performance was a worthy companion overall, and left us with a good idea of how early Model 3s might feel now there are several on the used market.

To further our sense of how the car has evolved, we hunted down the equivalent top-spec Performance variant today, even to the point of finding one with the same Deep Blue Metallic paint finish, to compare them.

First, the positives... starting off with the powertrain, which is brilliant on both. Tesla knows how to calibrate EVs like few other makers, with a consistency and feel to the throttle and brakes, which makes driving much easier and more intuitive than in rivals.