Extreme new Ford Mustang GTD is here, has 800bhp and costs £315,000

Ford’s most extreme Mustang yet features tech banned from international motorsport

by: Jordan Katsianis, Ellis Hyde
18 Jun 2024
Ford Mustang GTD front 3/423

The UK’s most hardcore Mustang fans can now send in their applications to buy the brand-new, totally extreme yet somehow road-legal Ford Mustang GTD. Just one catch: prices are expected to start from £315,000, which is nearly as much as six regular Mustangs.

But the Ford Mustang GTD goes well beyond the wild world of Shelby GT500s, and instead takes direct engineering inspiration from Ford’s GT racing department. 

Due to this close quarters development with the GT3 race car, much of the GTD’s development has been undertaken by Multimatic, a Canadian race car manufacturing company that not only developed the racer, but also Ford’s Le Mans-winning GT LM and the corresponding GT road cars. As such, there are a lot of racing-derived elements on this most extreme of Mustangs.

Race-derived features

The Mustang GTD’s aggressive new design hides numerous technical changes compared to standard Mustangs, starting with the engine. Under the bonnet sits a 5.2-litre V8 engine that’s supercharged and features a dry sump oil lubrication system, a first for any Mustang. It’ll rev to a 7500rpm redline, and features a valved titanium exhaust system.

Ford hasn’t disclosed an exact power figure yet, but is targeting over 800bhp. The V8 is connected through a carbon fibre prop shaft to a rear transaxle that contains an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and a limited slip differential. This is another first for a Mustang, and helps it achieve a 50-50 weight balance. 

The suspension has been completely redesigned, and features a race-inspired pushrod setup that places the semi-active springs and dampers in-board on a motorsport-inspired subframe. The suspension is able to be hydraulically adjusted for spring rate and ride height, and features spool-valve dampers. Finally, the track itself has been widened by a further 40mm, with massive 325-section front and 345-section rear tyres wrapped around a set of 20-inch forged aluminium, or optional magnesium wheels. Behind these sit a set of carbon ceramic brakes sourced from Brembo.

Ford Mustang GTD rear 3/423

Exterior and interior design

The Mustang’s bodywork and aero package has also been fundamentally changed, directly referencing the GT3 racer. The carbon fibre body features a similar combination of vents and intakes to the racer, including its slatted front wings that reduce pressure inside the front wheel arches. The aero package can be fitted with an optional c-pillar mounted dynamic rear wing that works in conjunction with the front splitter, skirts and rear diffuser. It also has a flat underfloor, all working together to create extreme downforce at high speeds. 

Meanwhile the Mustang GTD’s interior features a flat-bottom steering wheel with 3D-printed titanium shift paddle and buttons for adjusting the suspension firmness and exhaust mode. There’s also Recaro bucket seats, a 13.2-inch touchscreen, 12.4-inch digital instrument display and, instead of any rear seats, there’s a window that lets you see the exposed race-inspired suspension in all its glory.

Ford has not published any performance data yet either, but is targeting a sub-7 minute time at the Nurburgring – a time achievable only by the most track-focused of supercars and hypercars

Orders and production

Applications for the Mustang GTD close on 19 July, and production for European-bound cars will begin in spring 2025, with an extremely limited number destined for our shores. 

The Mustang GTD is currently undergoing the type approval process to be allowed on European roads. But if this isn’t granted, the Mustang GTD will be sold as a track-only vehicle in select markets, with Ford promising to keep successful applicants updated on the process.

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

