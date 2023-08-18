Extreme new Ford Mustang GTD is here, has 800bhp and costs £315,000

The UK’s most hardcore Mustang fans can now send in their applications to buy the brand-new, totally extreme yet somehow road-legal Ford Mustang GTD. Just one catch: prices are expected to start from £315,000, which is nearly as much as six regular Mustangs.

But the Ford Mustang GTD goes well beyond the wild world of Shelby GT500s, and instead takes direct engineering inspiration from Ford’s GT racing department.

Due to this close quarters development with the GT3 race car, much of the GTD’s development has been undertaken by Multimatic, a Canadian race car manufacturing company that not only developed the racer, but also Ford’s Le Mans-winning GT LM and the corresponding GT road cars. As such, there are a lot of racing-derived elements on this most extreme of Mustangs.

Race-derived features

The Mustang GTD’s aggressive new design hides numerous technical changes compared to standard Mustangs, starting with the engine. Under the bonnet sits a 5.2-litre V8 engine that’s supercharged and features a dry sump oil lubrication system, a first for any Mustang. It’ll rev to a 7500rpm redline, and features a valved titanium exhaust system.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Ford hasn’t disclosed an exact power figure yet, but is targeting over 800bhp. The V8 is connected through a carbon fibre prop shaft to a rear transaxle that contains an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and a limited slip differential. This is another first for a Mustang, and helps it achieve a 50-50 weight balance.