Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

About time! New Audi Q7 will arrive in 2026, more than a decade after the last one

The new third-generation Q7 will borrow heavily from the latest Q5 and Q3 SUVs that have just been launched

By:Ellis Hyde
4 Nov 2025
Audi Q7 spy shot - right front 3/416

The new third-generation Audi Q7 will finally arrive in 2026, and about time too, because it’s already been more than a decade since the current version of the firm’s BMW X5 and Mercedes GLE rival was launched. 

Today’s Mk2 Q7 is by far the oldest model in Audi’s line-up, having made its debut all the way back in January 2015 and been facelifted twice since then. But it’s still available to order and you can save more than £15,000 on a brand-new model through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

Although the original Q7 – which was Audi’s first SUV – was launched back in 2006, it seems Audi likes to milk each generation of the luxury seven-seat SUV for all its worth before bringing in a replacement.   

Advertisement - Article continues below

We expect the new Audi Q7 will be unveiled by next summer. It’ll be followed shortly after by the all-new, even larger Audi Q9, which will serve as the brand’s rival to the BMW X7, Mercedes GLS and Range Rover.

What does the new Audi Q7 look like?

The new Q7 will adopt many of the design details from the latest Audi Q5 mid-size SUV, and the more compact Audi Q3. That includes their new take on the single-frame grille, which is wider and more vertical than before, plus features the brand’s recently redesigned four-ring emblem.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The super-slim upper lighting clusters that wrap around onto the front wings are for daytime running lights and indicators. Meanwhile, the main headlight units are embedded in the bumper below.

Audi Q7 spy shot - right rear 3/416

The overall body shape is similar to the current model’s but the rear window looks a little less raked for a taller side profile – possibly a deliberate move to distance the Q7 from the sleeker Q8. As is customary with Audis now, there’s a full-width lightbar at the back. 

We can see the door handles on the last prototype we spotted have transformed into little winglets on the window line, similar to the ones you’d find on a Ford Mustang Mach-E. There are still some contrasting elements over where the traditional handles would be, however, so we’ll wait and see what design Audi has decided to go with here. 

We also can make out a set of quad-exit exhaust tips on this particular prototype. Their presence suggests there will be a hot SQ7 model, which will sport a different front bumper and a new grille insert. Bespoke alloy wheels are almost a given too, as is a unique rear bumper to accommodate those quad exhaust tips.

What will the interior of the new Audi Q7 look like?

We’ve yet to see inside the new Q7, but it should feature Audi’s latest ‘Digital Stage’ cockpit design that sees the ‘Virtual Cockpit’ instrument panel and central touchscreen (both OLED panels) housed in a single curved panel in front of the driver. There will almost certainly be a separate display for the front passenger too.  

What engines will be available in the new Audi Q7?

Audi 2026 portfolio16

As well as borrowing some styling cues from the Q5, the Q7 is almost certainly going to use the same Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture that Audi has been using for its latest non-electric models. We’ll have to wait and see what engines the new Q7 will come with, but a selection of petrol and diesel options is likely, plus a plug-in hybrid. 

Now you can buy a car through our network of top dealers around the UK. Search for the latest deals…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best luxury SUVs 2025
Best luxury SUVs - header image

Best luxury SUVs 2025

Luxury SUVs combine the sophistication of a luxury car with the sheer practicality of an SUV. Here’s our pick of the current crop
Best cars & vans
5 Aug 2025
Used Car Hunter: six-cylinder luxury cars for £35,000
Used Car Hunter £35,000 luxury cars - header image

Used Car Hunter: six-cylinder luxury cars for £35,000

Our Car Hunter has £35,000 to track down an upmarket car with a decent bit of shove
Features
22 Mar 2025
Best cars with 3 ISOFIX child seat points 2025
Best cars with 3 ISOFIX points - header image

Best cars with 3 ISOFIX child seat points 2025

Big, young families with lots of car seats need cars with three ISOFIX points and these are the best current options…
Best cars & vans
5 Mar 2025
Best Audi cars: the brand’s top models present and past
Best Audi cars - header image

Best Audi cars: the brand’s top models present and past

Want an Audi, but not sure which one? Read our guide to the best cars that Audi currently sells, and stick around for its greatest ever cars
Best cars & vans
26 Feb 2025

Most Popular

Why are Chinese cars flooding the UK?
New Omoda 5 and Jaecoo 7

Why are Chinese cars flooding the UK?

We investigate why the British market is so attractive to Chinese brands
Features
31 Oct 2025
Citroen C3 Aircross vs Dacia Jogger: the budget seven-seater test we’ve been waiting for
Citroen C3 Aircross vs Dacia Jogger - front tracking

Citroen C3 Aircross vs Dacia Jogger: the budget seven-seater test we’ve been waiting for

New Citroen C3 Aircross arrives to challenge Dacia Jogger’s budget seven-seater crown
Car group tests
1 Nov 2025
The Renault 4 looks irresistible thanks to its bargain pricing
Opinion - Renault 4

The Renault 4 looks irresistible thanks to its bargain pricing

Mike Rutherford takes a look at the New Car World Championships, where the Renault 4 took top honours
Opinion
2 Nov 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content