About time! New Audi Q7 will arrive in 2026, more than a decade after the last one

The new third-generation Audi Q7 will finally arrive in 2026, and about time too, because it’s already been more than a decade since the current version of the firm’s BMW X5 and Mercedes GLE rival was launched.

Today’s Mk2 Q7 is by far the oldest model in Audi’s line-up, having made its debut all the way back in January 2015 and been facelifted twice since then. But it’s still available to order and you can save more than £15,000 on a brand-new model through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

Although the original Q7 – which was Audi’s first SUV – was launched back in 2006, it seems Audi likes to milk each generation of the luxury seven-seat SUV for all its worth before bringing in a replacement.

Advertisement - Article continues below

We expect the new Audi Q7 will be unveiled by next summer. It’ll be followed shortly after by the all-new, even larger Audi Q9, which will serve as the brand’s rival to the BMW X7, Mercedes GLS and Range Rover.

What does the new Audi Q7 look like?

The new Q7 will adopt many of the design details from the latest Audi Q5 mid-size SUV, and the more compact Audi Q3. That includes their new take on the single-frame grille, which is wider and more vertical than before, plus features the brand’s recently redesigned four-ring emblem.