New Citroen C5 Aircross starts from £30k, while the EV gets £1,500 Government discount

Citroen’s revamped C5 Aircross is available to order now with hybrid or electric power

By:Shane Wilkinson, Alastair Crooks
7 Aug 2025
Citroen C5 Aircross - front

Pricing has been announced for the new Citroen C5 Aircross with the flagship SUV set to start from just over £30,000. The C5 Aircross will continue Citroen’s ‘multi-energy’ platform strategy - meaning it’ll be offered with a petrol hybrid and all-electric power. 

The Citroen C5 Aircross comes in the same three trim levels you’ll find in several other models in Citroen’s range. With the ‘Hybrid 145’ powertrain, the C5 Aircross starts in You! guise from £30,495, before going up to £33,135 for the mid-range ‘Plus’ and £35,775 for the top-spec ‘Max’. 

Choose the all-electric version of any of these trim levels and you’ll benefit from the Government’s Electric Car Grant, as Citroen’s EV line-up was one of the very first to qualify for this extra saving. Every electric Citroen gets a £1,500 discount, and this includes the new e-C5 Aircross. That means this fully-electric SUV now starts from £32,565.

Order books are open now and Citroen says the new car will arrive in showrooms from October. If you're tempted, you can order your perfect Citroen C5 Aircross right now via our Find a Car service. If you can't wait until October, we also have a huge range of used Citroen C5 Aircross models to choose from.

Choose the all-electric version of any of those trim levels and you’ll pay an extra £3,570. Citroen says orders are open now with the new car arriving in showrooms from October, although if you can’t wait until then you can buy a used Citroen C5 Aircross through our Find a Car service.

Inside the C5 Aircross you’ll find a 10-inch driver’s display and a 13-inch ‘Waterfall’ portrait-oriented touchscreen in the middle of the dash - no matter which trim you go for. The mid-spec Plus gets a 180-degree camera and 19-inch alloy wheels instead of the You! 18-inch rims, while top-spec Max adds adaptive cruise control, dual-zone air-conditioning, matrix LED headlights with adaptive high beams and a 360-degree exterior cameraOnly the top-spec e-C5 Aircross gets a heat pump as standard. 

The sole petrol engine is the 143bhp 1.2-litre hybrid, while the e-C5 Aicross comes with a 211bhp electric motor and a 73kWh battery that provides 323 miles of range. A 97kWh battery alternative will arrive soon which will increase power to 228bhp and a range of 423 miles, and a plug-in hybrid will also come at a later date.  

Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

