A new BMW X5 is in the works and is set to arrive in 2026 to take on rivals including the Audi Q7, Porsche Cayenne and Range Rover Sport. Few official details have been revealed yet, but our exclusive images preview how it could look.

BMW has confirmed that the new X5 will be available with hydrogen power, likely in addition to the expected combustion-only, plug-in hybrid and electric models. Expect the X5 name to be used for the versions that have a petrol or diesel engine, and iX5 for the ones that use electric power only, including the hydrogen model.

The BMW iX5 Hydrogen will arrive after the regular versions and is a result of BMW’s long-running research into the fuel. Like previous hydrogen models, such as the Toyota Mirai, it will use an electric motor with a small battery charged using a hydrogen fuel cell, emitting nothing but water in the energy-production process.

Four-wheel drive, which BMW calls xDrive, is likely to be standard across the range, and the large SUV will feature a luxurious, hi-tech interior with more features than the current car. Since BMW hasn’t revealed official details yet, we can only speculate on what the new model will offer.