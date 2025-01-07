Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Hyundai Ioniq 5 N ‘Drift King’ edition teased ahead of Auto Salon debut

Hyundai has created a limited-edition Ioniq 5 N with legendary racing driver Keiichi Tsuchiya, aka the Drift King

By:Ellis Hyde
7 Jan 2025
New Hyundai Ioniq 5 N ‘Drift King’ - rear5

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is already a menacing-looking 641bhp hyper-hatch, but a special-edition version of our reigning Performance Car of the Year is coming soon. This has been created in collaboration with legendary racing driver Keiichi Tsuchiya, who some will know better as the ‘Drift King’. 

The new Ioniq 5 N DK Edition, which is named for the Drift King himself, will be revealed in full on Friday 10 January at Tokyo Auto Salon 2025. However, Hyundai has released a teaser video that features a cameo appearance from Tsuchiya, and gives a few glimpses of the version. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The most obvious visual change is the enormous rear spoiler, which appears to be as wide as the car and sits on top of the Ioniq 5 N’s already sizable twin-fin roof spoiler. We can also see extended side skirts, a new front splitter and fresh wheels, which are almost certainly focused more on lightness than aerodynamics.

Elsewhere, the white matt paint is contrasted by lots of gloss-black exterior trim, plus dark green accents around the car. There also appears to be a large ‘DK Edition’ logo on the rear quarter panel. Those probably aren’t the only visual tweaks, however, we’ll have to wait until Friday to find out what else Hyundai has been up to. We also expect the interior to get a unique treatment.

Hyundai hasn’t hinted at any changes to the Ioniq 5 N’s powertrain or chassis. The regular model uses two electric motors – one on each axle – to deliver its 641bhp and 740Nm of torque, plus all-wheel drive and a 3.4-second 0-62mph time. 

It also comes with an ‘N Drift Optimiser’ that is supposed to help maintain balance in powerslides by managing the power distribution. There are 10 levels of driver-assistance and an additional ‘Pro’ mode, but we wouldn’t be surprised if the system has been further enhanced for the DK Edition.

Maximum poshness with zero emissions! These are the best luxury electric cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: 641bhp Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is a bargain at this price
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N - front action

Car Deal of the Day: 641bhp Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is a bargain at this price

The 2024 Auto Express Performance Car of the Year is now our Deal of the Day for 7 November
News
7 Nov 2024
Best fun cars: The most entertaining picks from £3,000 to brand new
Best fun cars - header image

Best fun cars: The most entertaining picks from £3,000 to brand new

These fun cars can put a smile on your face, as well as get you from A to B
Best cars & vans
31 Oct 2024
Best performance cars to buy 2024
Best performance cars - header image

Best performance cars to buy 2024

Performance cars have reached new heights of speed and interaction - here’s a list of our ten favourites from the current crop
Best cars & vans
12 Sep 2024
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N vs Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio: is EV or petrol more exciting?
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N vs Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio - front

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N vs Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio: is EV or petrol more exciting?

Our 2024 Performance Car of the Year, Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 N EV, takes on the revamped Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
Car group tests
11 Sep 2024

Most Popular

Ford Puma is the UK’s best-selling car, again, as EV demand fails to meet targets
New Ford Puma - front tracking

Ford Puma is the UK’s best-selling car, again, as EV demand fails to meet targets

Just one-in-ten private buyers opted for an EV in 2024, with total private new car sales falling to lower levels than those seen during the 2020 pande…
News
4 Jan 2025
Best electric cars 2025: the top 10 EVs you can buy today
Best electric cars header

Best electric cars 2025: the top 10 EVs you can buy today

These are the EVs that should be on your shortlist if you’re thinking about making the switch
Best cars & vans
3 Jan 2025
The UK needs a plan to save the pick-up truck in 2025 because we’ll miss it when it’s gone
Opinion - pick-up trucks

The UK needs a plan to save the pick-up truck in 2025 because we’ll miss it when it’s gone

Dean Gibson voices his concerns about the uncertain future of pick-up trucks in the UK
Opinion
4 Jan 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content