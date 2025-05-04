Car Deal of the Day: The almighty Hyundai Ioniq 5 N for under £500 per month

641bhp electric powerhouse

Engaging to drive, yet practical

Only £498 per month

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is one of the most thrilling cars money can buy, but more than that, it’s among the few electric cars that we think can be considered a true driver’s car. That’s exactly why we named it our Performance Car of the Year in 2024 and why, for less than £500 per month, it’s a truly sensational deal.

That price is for a two-year lease and is being offered by Lease4Less via the Auto Express Find A Car service. It requires an initial payment of £6,276, followed by £498 per month.

This deal comes with an allowance of 5,000 miles per year, although we expect most people will want to enjoy the Ioniq 5 N as much as possible. Thankfully, raising the annual mileage limit to 8,000 only brings the price up to £530 per month, or £550 with a 10,000-mile cap.

Similarly, if you want to make the most of that hefty down payment, you can upgrade to a three-year lease plan which is available from £536 per month, also from Lease4Less.

The Ioniq 5 N delivers organ-rearranging acceleration, hitting 62mph in just 3.4 seconds, thanks to dual electric motors that deliver 641bhp and 740Nm of torque, plus all-wheel drive. But Hyundai’s N division boffins didn’t focus all their time on winning drag-strip bragging rights.