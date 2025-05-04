Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: The almighty Hyundai Ioniq 5 N for under £500 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 4 May is the reigning Auto Express Performance Car of the Year

By:Ellis Hyde
4 May 2025
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N - front action
  • 641bhp electric powerhouse
  • Engaging to drive, yet practical
  • Only £498 per month

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is one of the most thrilling cars money can buy, but more than that, it’s among the few electric cars that we think can be considered a true driver’s car. That’s exactly why we named it our Performance Car of the Year in 2024 and why, for less than £500 per month, it’s a truly sensational deal.

That price is for a two-year lease and is being offered by Lease4Less via the Auto Express Find A Car service. It requires an initial payment of £6,276, followed by £498 per month.

This deal comes with an allowance of 5,000 miles per year, although we expect most people will want to enjoy the Ioniq 5 N as much as possible. Thankfully, raising the annual mileage limit to 8,000 only brings the price up to £530 per month, or £550 with a 10,000-mile cap.

Similarly, if you want to make the most of that hefty down payment, you can upgrade to a three-year lease plan which is available from £536 per month, also from Lease4Less.

The Ioniq 5 N delivers organ-rearranging acceleration, hitting 62mph in just 3.4 seconds, thanks to dual electric motors that deliver 641bhp and 740Nm of torque, plus all-wheel drive. But Hyundai’s N division boffins didn’t focus all their time on winning drag-strip bragging rights.

During our testing, we found that the Ioniq 5 N does a stunning job of disguising its heft, with its arsenal of electronic wizardry including an N Torque Distribution system with 11 settings that allow drivers to adjust the power balance between the axles. There’s also an N Pedal set-up that offers very aggressive brake regeneration before corners for incredibly sharp turn-in.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N - dash

One of the Ioniq 5 N’s more novel features is its selection of synthesised soundtracks, including those that can replicate the exhaust note of a petrol hot hatch. Another is called N e-shift, with the system adjusting the car’s torque output to deliver a small jolt and give the impression of gearchanges in an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. All of this comes together to give this car a real personality, and make you forget you’re driving an EV.   

The styling is menacing and the interior features excellent sports seats, plus great tech including dual 12.3-inch displays with bespoke N graphics and performance data. But the Ioniq 5 N is still a practical family car, with a 480-litre boot and a 278-mile range, plus the ability to recharge from 10 to 80 per cent in as little as 18 minutes.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Hyundai Ioniq 5 N leasing offers from leading providers on our Hyundai Ioniq 5 N deals hub page… 

Check out the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip to HeaderSkip to Content