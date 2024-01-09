New Kia PV5 electric van spotted ahead of 2025 launch: the Ford Transit had better watch out

The PV7 is a typical large van like a Ford Transit or Renault Master, while the PV1 is designed as an autonomous small urban delivery vehicle, similar in size to a Citroen Ami, and features pivoting wheels at all four corners so that it can turn in its own length. These are meant to arrive in 2028/29.

Another model, the PV3, was teased at CES, which is a more conventional small electric van in the mould of the Renault Kangoo and Citroen Berlingo, although no more details were forthcoming on that model.

New Kia PBV platform

Every Kia PBV will use an EV-dedicated platform that the company has developed, and has been designed to accommodate different wheelbase lengths, plus a wide variety of vehicle sizes and body types.

Kia has confirmed its PBVs will charge at up to 22kW from an AC power source like a wallbox, or 150kW from a DC rapid charger. They will also have vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities, allowing them to power electrical devices like tools or even refrigeration units. Meanwhile, Kia is working with several partners to develop specialised PBVs for specific needs.

Marc Hedrich, president of Kia in Europe, believes “In order to disrupt the LCV market, an all-in approach is needed to maximise the benefits of a dedicated platform for a wide range of customers.

“While this approach is not a first for electric passenger cars, it’s certainly the first time we see it for LCV. This is a benchmark moment, and our PBVs are set to deliver better accessibility, higher volumes, and lower running costs, to completely change logistics and mobility.”

When it’s launched, the PV5 will include advanced software connectivity as a precursor to introducing autonomous driving and delivery services. This is the initial phase of Kia's commercial vehicle plans, with phase two introducing the PV7 and PV1, as well as integrated AI and fully customisable systems that will be able to accommodate any use case possible, according to Kia.

Phase three will see the introduction of bespoke mobility solutions and connected self-driving vehicles that are part of a 'smart city' system, which is seen as an essential step on the path towards autonomous driving technology.

