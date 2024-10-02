Bold new Kia PV5 MPV to rival Volkswagen ID.Buzz and target Uber drivers

Either way, the electric architecture, developed specifically for the maker’s LCVs, should ensure every occupant gets plenty of headroom and legroom, with a totally flat floor and the possibility of a walk-through cabin in both the front and rear. There’s a chance Kia may fit sliding and swivelling seats, plus it should also offer the ability to remove the second and third rows entirely to allow it to double as a van.

We don’t know all that much about the batteries or electric motors that will sit under the skin of the PV5, although the fact Kia has said the van will charge from 10-80 per cent capacity in “less than 30 minutes” and offer fast charging of “up to 150kW” would suggest it’ll use a 400-volt electrical system like the one found on the EV3, rather than the more advanced 800v set-up from the EV6 or EV9.

Vehicle to Load (V2L) tech will also feature, allowing owners to power external appliances such as hobs or coolboxes. Given the car’s size and the space inside, Kia might see the opportunity for its PV5 to double up as a part-time campervan, and offer bespoke aftermarket accessories like fold-out beds or awnings.

Assuming a battery of around 81kWh (as found in the top-spec EV3) the PV5 should be capable of returning around 300 miles of range. Smaller batteries, strictly targeting urban mobility solutions like taxis or private-hire vehicles, may also be offered.

Kia has confirmed that its commercial vehicle range – including passenger variants like the PV5 – will get the same seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty as its car line-up. There’s no explicit confirmation that the MPVs will come to the UK, but we’re told Kia is eyeing up 30 sites capable of selling and servicing its electric LCVs through the next 12 months, and a total of 60 in time.

We expect the PV5 to be unveiled as both a cargo van and an MPV in tandem, possibly as soon as February next year. Specs and prices will follow in time, with production likely to start in the summer.

The PV1 and PV7 have also been shown as concepts, and are due towards the end of the decade. A PV3 has been mooted, too; Kia’s plans to conquer the light commercial vehicle market clearly knows no bounds.

