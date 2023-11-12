New Volvo EM90: all-electric business class MPV revealed in full 

Considering Volvo’s rich history of practical, boxy family cars, it’s perhaps surprising that the Swedish manufacturer has never delved into the world of MPVs - well, that’s all changed thanks to the new Volvo EM90.

The EM90 is the third all-electric ‘E’ badged Volvo to come along in the past year, following on from the EX90 and EX30. Although it sits in a new segment for the brand, the EM90 bears the design traits that instantly mark it out as a Volvo. Rather than go for the typical seven-seat people carrier approach of the old Ford S-Max and Volkswagen Sharan, the EM90 is a six-seater, with a pair of airline-style lounge seats in the rear and middle rows. This make it more of a rival to the new Lexus LM, despite that car having an internal-combustion engine. The VW ID. Buzz is an electric alternative.

The EM90 measures 5,206mm long, 2,024mm wide and 1,859mm tall. It has a 3,205mm wheelbase that, for context, means it’s about the same size as a long-wheelbase Range Rover. The EM90 won’t be able to fat-shame any luxury SUVs either, as it weighs 2,763kg with nothing and no-one on-board.

Volvo says the EM90 brings a “new standard of style to the MPV segment” and it certainly takes plenty of influence from the EX90 and EX30 at the front with the new pixelated rendition of Volvo’s “Thor’s Hammer” headlights. The Volvo logo is also lit up at the front to give the vehicle more presence. The A-pillars have been split to help with visibility, and further down the side the EM90 has proper MPV-style sliding doors for easy entry and exit.

Those sliding doors also gets a upswept shark fin window line and to the rear we see an amalgamation of horizontal and vertical light strips beside a ‘Volvo’ script on the bootlid. Volvo will offer the EM90 with 19- or 20-inch wheels, which it says helps further range thanks to aerodynamic optimisation.