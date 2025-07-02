Chinese car maker Geely has launched in the UK with all discount guns blazing, offering up to £4,750 off its top-spec Geely EX5 Max electric SUV. The move exemplifies the downward price pressure Chinese car makers are exerting, with the Leapmotor C10 matching this discount and MG and Changan also offering four figure incentives.

The 4.6m-long Geely EX5 rivals big electric crossovers such as the Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Changan Deepal S07, with prices starting from £31,990 on the road (before discounts).

The front-mounted electric motor offers decent performance, with a 6.9-second 0-62mph sprint. But the 267-mile range is not so clever, though the 160kW DC charge rate – superior to several Chinese rivals such as the Changan’s 90kW max – is good for a 30-80 per cent refuel in 20-minutes.

Geely is stepping into the market with 25 dealers across the UK, from familiar groups Sytner, Stoneacre, Greenhous and Hendy. The sales company is in advanced talks to open another 25 outlets by the end of the year – and double this total to 100 by December 2026. It’s all part of a huge Chinese retailer rollout across the UK: Auto Express research reveals there are now a staggering 755 dealers selling Chinese vehicle brands here.