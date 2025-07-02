Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Geely EX5 SUV spearheads brand’s big UK launch with immediate £4,750 discount

Big discounts and 25 new retailers kick off yet another Chinese brand’s UK push

By:Phil McNamara
24 Oct 2025
New Geely EX5 launch - front static 19

Chinese car maker Geely has launched in the UK with all discount guns blazing, offering up to £4,750 off its top-spec Geely EX5 Max electric SUV. The move exemplifies the downward price pressure Chinese car makers are exerting, with the Leapmotor C10 matching this discount and MG and Changan also offering four figure incentives.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The 4.6m-long Geely EX5 rivals big electric crossovers such as the Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Changan Deepal S07, with prices starting from £31,990 on the road (before discounts). 

The front-mounted electric motor offers decent performance, with a 6.9-second 0-62mph sprint. But the 267-mile range is not so clever, though the 160kW DC charge rate – superior to several Chinese rivals such as the Changan’s 90kW max – is good for a 30-80 per cent refuel in 20-minutes.  

Geely is stepping into the market with 25 dealers across the UK, from familiar groups Sytner, Stoneacre, Greenhous and Hendy. The sales company is in advanced talks to open another 25 outlets by the end of the year – and double this total to 100 by December 2026. It’s all part of a huge Chinese retailer rollout across the UK: Auto Express research reveals there are now a staggering 755 dealers selling Chinese vehicle brands here.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The EX5 uses the typical Chinese car playbook: lots of hi-tech kit at affordable prices. SE-spec cars (subject to £2,300 off) get 18-inch alloys, keyless entry, 360˚ surround cameras and a storage drawer beneath the rear seats. Whip off the head restraints on SE and Pro trims and both front seats fold flat, creating a couple of beds for camping trips. Apparently this use case is a thing in China: we may stick to using it to carry long loads along the passenger side.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Move up to the Pro trim for 19-inch alloys and 256-colour interior lighting for £33,990 – less a £3,200 ‘Geely EV grant’ – and at the top of the range there’s Max, which costs £36,990 and gets a panoramic sunroof, auto tailgate, heated and ventilated front massaging seats plus a 16-speaker upgraded stereo including speakers in the head restraints. The car is available to order now, with deliveries due before the end of the year.

We clambered all over the car at Geely’s UK launch in Greenwich, London. You can use the central touchscreen to play a Candy Crush-style game, or swipe through photos and videos added to the car, features appreciated by Chinese owners. It’s a big car, with space to stretch out in the rear though this impacts boot space: the boot isn’t that deep ahead of the rear seats, although there’s a sizeable recess under the boot floor similar to the Ford Puma’s ‘MegaBox’.  

New Geely EX5 launch - rear static 19

The Auto Express marketplace also has great offers on Chinese EVs: click here for more than £5,000 off a BYD Atto 3

8-year Geely warranty and free wallbox charger

The electric SUV is backed by a consumer-focused package. Prospects trading in a petrol or diesel car can get a further £1,000 off under Geely’s switch to a ‘new energy vehicle’ incentive. Coupled with the £3,750 ‘Geely EV Grant’ discount, the maximum reduction will be £4,750 off the Max trim.    

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

And buyers of that top spec, as well as Pro, will qualify for a £1,000 price cut on an Andersen EV or Cord Power Technologies wallbox, reducing it to £499. Drivers relying on the public charging network can opt for a £500 charging credit through the Octopus Electroverse instead. 

Octopus is also part of the ecosystem to offer charging and tariff support at home, while Green Flag is the roadside assistance provider. Finally, the EX5 also gets one of the longest warranties around, covering eight years/125,000-miles. 

Stellantis’ Chinese import brand, Leapmotor, will match the EX5 Max’s £3,750 discount, while financing an MG S5 EV can qualify for a £3,000 combination of finance deposit contribution and manufacturer EV car grant. The Changan S07 has a £1,500 dealer deposit on the nose. 

To bring the car to the UK market, Geely worked with Lotus Engineering and commissioned a "comprehensive evaluation” of the car for British roads. The ride and handling revisions will be offered on UK cars, and deployed on future Geely models using the same GEA car platform.   

The EX5 is just the start from Geely, whose Holding company owns or has significant stakes in Polestar, Volvo, Lotus and Smart. “Over the next three years we’ll introduce around 10 new models, across multiple market segments,” says Mike Yang, Geely Auto UK general manager.

Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Phil McNamara

Phil is Auto Express’ editor-at-large: he keeps close to car companies, finding out about new cars and researching the stories that matter to readers. He’s reported on cars for more than 25 years as editor of Car, Autocar’s news editor and he’s written for Car Design News and T3

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: The Vauxhall Frontera Electric feels like a trip back to the 1990s at this price
Vauxhall Frontera Electric - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: The Vauxhall Frontera Electric feels like a trip back to the 1990s at this price

The Frontera Electric could be the perfect car for first-time EV families. It’s our Deal of the Day for October 21.
News
21 Oct 2025
New Jaguar GT shows off more of its controversial and crucial design
Jaguar Type 00 - front 3/4

New Jaguar GT shows off more of its controversial and crucial design

It’s been a long time coming, but Jag’s groundbreaking re-brand is getting closer to fruition
News
21 Oct 2025
Used car leasing boom: drivers can cash-in as firms scramble for EV depreciation life raft
Finance contract, car key and calculator on desk

Used car leasing boom: drivers can cash-in as firms scramble for EV depreciation life raft

The number of used car leases taken out in Q2 of 2025 rose by 166 per cent compared with the same period last year
News
22 Oct 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content