New Ford Mustang GT 2024 review: iconic muscle car roars into the digital age

Better still, tell them about its revised suspension and uprated brakes and steering, and the fact that it can go round corners beautifully and provide more pure fun in the process than almost any car at this price level – while making a noise that’s naughtier to listen to than pretty much any vehicle, at any price.

On the road, the Mustang has a cuddly familiarity to its personality that’s easy to get along with, once you get used to how big it feels physically from behind the wheel. But it also has a sharpness and a precision to its steering, brakes, ride and handling that hasn’t been evident before. It’s not a light car, at 1,808kg, nor does it feel like an especially agile one to begin with, but it is a deeply rewarding one to drive once you get used to its size and its meaty control weights.

We tried the auto and manual, in both GT Coupe and Convertible forms. The pick of the bunch (for keen drivers) is unquestionably the manual GT Coupe, mainly because its gearbox brings the best out of the chassis but also because the fixed-head bodyshell feels notably stiffer and sharper on the move – more Mustang, if you will. That said, the Convertible is nice enough thing to chip about in if the sun’s out, plus you can hear the machinations of the lovely V8 that much more clearly with the electric hood down.

The new digitised instruments aren’t for everyone, but they provide a lot of information about what the car is doing in a clear and reasonably intuitive way. Inevitably, the more time you spend in it, the more natural – and useful – the new cabin feels. Not that the driving position has changed much; you still sit low, behind a thick, chunky wheel, and the bonnet still feels a long way from your backside. In this respect, little has changed.

Overall, the new seventh-generation Mustang is a welcome step forwards, and much improved over the car it replaces. The dynamics are sharp enough to compete without being good enough to rewrite the rules; a BMW M4 remains a considerably faster, sharper driving tool – but also a quantifiably more expensive one, too.

In reality the new Mustang has few, if any rivals out there in the real world. How many other 5.0-litre V8 sports cars can you name that cost less than 60 grand, are rear wheel drive and make noises – or turn heads – like this one does? There aren’t many, hence the reason Ford’s order books are already filling up fast. That’s not much of a surprise, on this evidence.