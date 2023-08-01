New Ford Mustang Dark Horse 2024 review: muscle car monster to wake the neigh-bours

Fortunately, the rest of the car lives up to its brilliant new title, even though in European specification it only boasts 7bhp more than the regular GT; 447bhp versus 440bhp with the same 540Nm of torque. Thank our more stringent emissions regulations for this; in the US the car doesn’t need a particulate filter, and produces a more meaningful 493bhp.

No matter, because up to around 5,100rpm the power delivery is exactly the same as it is in the US version. It’s only at the very top of the rev range that the Euro version fades, up to which point it is a bona-fide, tyre shredding, V8-powered hot rod of a car. Make no mistake about that.

Inside, the Dark Horse benefits from the same thoroughly modernised dashboard and instrument display, with fully digitised and adjustable TFT instruments, plus a 13.2-inch central touchscreen to control all of the car’s main interior functions. It looks quite a lot like something from Mercedes inside; Ford’s recent focus groups were met with almost universal approval, so out went the traditional cowled Mustang dials and analogue switchgear in favour of a more contemporary-feeling cabin. One that, according to Ford, has been designed to replicate the feel of being inside a fighter jet.

At least the driving position remains familiar, as do the fundamental driving dynamics of the car. Despite having much sharper steering, brakes, ride and roll control, plus a brilliantly well tied-down rear end, the Dark Horse still feels like a Mustang on the move. Just a very crisp, well resolved one that also happens to go like stink – and sound absolutely delicious – when you put your foot down.