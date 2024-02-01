2024 Ford Mustang GT UK prices announced: yours from £55,585

Pricing and specifications for the new Ford Mustang have been revealed, with the red-hot American Muscle car retaining its ethos of lots of power and lots of value. The range will be limited to the V8 model here in the UK, with two body styles plus the upgraded Dark Horse variant which will be available right away.

A Mustang GT 5.0 V8 Coupe kicks off the pricing at £55,585, featuring the iconic ‘Coyote’ V8 engine and the choice of either a six-speed manual or ten-speed automatic transmission. It produces 439bhp and 540Nm of torque in this form, and is available in both a coupe and convertible body styles – convertible pricing is yet to be determined.

All GTs come very well equipped right off the bat, too, with a standard-fit Performance Pack. This includes a set of 19-inch wheels, Brembo brakes, a limited-slip differential and a valved exhaust system. A notable option are adjustable Magneride dampers.

This is in addition to the huge tech improvements offered by this new generation S650 Mustang, including a new dual-screen infotainment display, plush new interior and LED lighting front and rear.

Topping the range is the Dark Horse, a high performance model that has been launched right alongside the base car. Priced exactly £10,000 more than the GT at £65,585, this model builds on that car’s basic powertrain package with a small increase in power to 446bhp and the same 540Nm of torque, but has far more substantial upgrades in the chassis.