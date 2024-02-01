Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

2024 Ford Mustang GT UK prices announced: yours from £55,585

The new S650 Mustang is now V8-only in the UK, the Dark Horse will cost a further £10k at £65,585

by: Jordan Katsianis
1 Feb 2024
Ford Mustang Mk7 2024

Pricing and specifications for the new Ford Mustang have been revealed, with the red-hot American Muscle car retaining its ethos of lots of power and lots of value. The range will be limited to the V8 model here in the UK, with two body styles plus the upgraded Dark Horse variant which will be available right away.

A Mustang GT 5.0 V8 Coupe kicks off the pricing at £55,585, featuring the iconic ‘Coyote’ V8 engine and the choice of either a six-speed manual or ten-speed automatic transmission. It produces 439bhp and 540Nm of torque in this form, and is available in both a coupe and convertible body styles – convertible pricing is yet to be determined. 

All GTs come very well equipped right off the bat, too, with a standard-fit Performance Pack. This includes a set of 19-inch wheels, Brembo brakes, a limited-slip differential and a valved exhaust system. A notable option are adjustable Magneride dampers. 

This is in addition to the huge tech improvements offered by this new generation S650 Mustang, including a new dual-screen infotainment display, plush new interior and LED lighting front and rear. 

Topping the range is the Dark Horse, a high performance model that has been launched right alongside the base car. Priced exactly £10,000 more than the GT at £65,585, this model builds on that car’s basic powertrain package with a small increase in power to 446bhp and the same 540Nm of torque, but has far more substantial upgrades in the chassis. 

Like the GT, you can order a Dark Horse in manual or automatic form, but the manual in this case is a totally different six-speed ‘box from Tremec, giving a more direct and resilient shift feel, according to Ford

The suspension geometry is totally unique to the Dark Horse, with more negative camber on the front wheels, a lower ride height and unique calibration for the standard-fit Magneride dampers. The wheels and tyres are still 19-inches tall front and rear as per the standard GT, but are wider, and run on a set of more performance-oriented Michelin PZ4 tyres. 

As well as getting the technical changes, UK buyers will also be able to specify various design packages for the Dark Horse, including a unique Blue Ember paint finish. The interior also includes lots of unique design elements such as a titanium shift knob on models fitted with a manual transmission as well as contrast blue stitching and optional Deep Indigo blue seats as part of an Appearance Package. 

Both the GT and Dark Horse are available to order now through Ford retailers, with customer deliveries due in a few months time, just in time for summer.

Click here for our list of the best performance cars...

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Recommended

Top 10 best rear-wheel-drive cars
Best rear-wheel-drive cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Top 10 best rear-wheel-drive cars

Rear-wheel drive is supposed to be the drivetrain layout that delivers the most fun. Here are 10 cars that do exactly that
2 Jan 2024
Top 10 best sports cars 2024
Best sports cars 2023 - header
Best cars & vans

Top 10 best sports cars 2024

From the Alpine A110 to the McLaren 720S, these are our 10 favourite sports cars on today’s market
2 Jan 2024
New hardcore Ford Mustang GTD appears at 2023 Monterey Car Week
Ford Mustang GTD on display at 2023 Monterey Car Week - front 3/4 static
News

New hardcore Ford Mustang GTD appears at 2023 Monterey Car Week

Ford’s most extreme Mustang yet features tech banned from international motor sport
19 Aug 2023
New Ford Mustang Dark Horse 2023 review
Ford Mustang Dark Horse - front
Road tests

New Ford Mustang Dark Horse 2023 review

The track-focused Ford Mustang Dark Horse is delightfully old school and packed with personality
1 Aug 2023

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: hybrid Kia Sportage for a show-stopping £265 a month
Kia Sportage - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: hybrid Kia Sportage for a show-stopping £265 a month

The best-selling Kia Sportage is a hugely capable mid-size SUV and our Car Deal of the Day for 30 January
30 Jan 2024
Dacia Duster vs MG ZS: which is the best budget SUV?
Dacia Duster and MG ZS - front cornering
Car group tests

Dacia Duster vs MG ZS: which is the best budget SUV?

The Dacia Duster and MG ZS offer SUV motoring for those on a tight budget, and don’t make you feel hard done by
27 Jan 2024
New BMW 4 Series facelift revealed: 2024 coupe and Convertible get more style and tech but less engine choice
BMW 4 Series Coupe - front
News

New BMW 4 Series facelift revealed: 2024 coupe and Convertible get more style and tech but less engine choice

BMW’s four-seater coupe and Convertible will be offered with a reduced powertrain range, but more standard kit
30 Jan 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content