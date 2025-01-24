Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 keeps it old-school with 799bhp supercharged V8 and six-speed manual

New muscle car will be accompanied by even more powerful track-focused GT350R

By:Ellis Hyde
24 Jan 2025
2025 Shelby GT350 - front 3/4 dynamic3

In 1965, Carroll Shelby proved what the original Ford Mustang could really do when he transformed what he called “a secretary’s car” into the iconic Shelby GT350. Now, 60 years later, there’s a new Shelby GT350 on the block, plus a track-ready GT350R, both offered with an almighty supercharged V8 engine and old-school six-speed manual. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Muscle-car fans should remember the last Shelby GT350, which was produced by Ford, because it featured a flat-plane crank V8 that could rev all the way to 8,250rpm – something no Mustang before could handle. This time, however, the new GT350 models will be built by Shelby American. 

The more street-focused GT350 is available with either the stock 5.0-litre ‘Coyote’ V8 producing 473bhp, or Shelby can add a Whipple supercharger that takes output to 799bhp – an increase of nearly 70 per cent. This figure is when using 93 octane American petrol, though, so the 98 or 99 octane we get here would allow for even more power. 

Whether you go naturally aspirated or supercharged, the GT350 can be had with a six-speed manual and a short-throw shifter, or Ford’s latest ten-speed automatic transmission.

Other upgrades include a new suspension system that lowers the GT350 by about an inch compared to stock, adjustable front and rear sway bars, a Borla cat-back exhaust system and lightweight 20-inch flow forged alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport tyres.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The signature Shelby stripes are present and correct, of course, and go from nose to tail. The bar brawler looks come courtesy of a new front grille design, a much more aggressive bumper with big brake ducts and a three-piece splitter, plus an aluminum ‘deep draw’ bonnet with central vent to help extract more heat. 

Finally, at the rear is a large ducktail spoiler taken from the Shelby Super Snake – although customers will have the option of adding an even bigger spoiler on the bootlid.  

2025 Shelby GT350 - rear 3/43

The GT350R features an even more powerful 819bhp supercharged V8 engine, and is available exclusively with a six-speed manual. There’s also a suspension package from specialist JRi with fully adjustable shocks, extra chassis stiffening and upgrades from Alcon Racing.

Other highlights include a carbon fibre aero package, and lots more carbon fibre inside, plus a half roll cage for safety, extra chassis stiffness, a lap timer and four-point seat harnesses. If that’s not enough, customers can add Sparco carbon fibre racing seats.

Shelby made 562 GT350s in 1965, and the company has decided it’ll build the same amount of new models. Just 36 of these will be the hardcore GT350R, also staying true to its ancestor’s production numbers.

Click here for our list of the best sports cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

It lives! Electric ‘67 Ford Mustang by British firm Charge Cars rescued by new ownership
Charge Cars ‘67 Ford Mustang

It lives! Electric ‘67 Ford Mustang by British firm Charge Cars rescued by new ownership

The reimagined icon will wrap up development at the company’s new headquarters in Silverstone
News
17 Jan 2025
Best coupes on sale 2025
Best coupes - header image

Best coupes on sale 2025

We pick out the cream of the coupe crop
Best cars & vans
17 Dec 2024
Ford Mustang GTD almost breaks into top 10 Nürburgring lap times
Ford Mustang GTD on Nurburgring - front action

Ford Mustang GTD almost breaks into top 10 Nürburgring lap times

The supercharged V8 track monster still posted the fastest time of any American production car ever
News
10 Dec 2024
Best fun cars: The most entertaining picks from £3,000 to brand new
Best fun cars - header image

Best fun cars: The most entertaining picks from £3,000 to brand new

These fun cars can put a smile on your face, as well as get you from A to B
Best cars & vans
31 Oct 2024

Most Popular

New Toyota MR2 is all but confirmed
Toyota MR2 design render (watermarked)

New Toyota MR2 is all but confirmed

Work is under way on a new petrol two-seater that will use the mid-engined powertrain from Toyota's Tokyo Auto Salon concept
News
22 Jan 2025
Car Deal of the Day: BMW i5 gives luxury electric motoring for £394 a month
BMW i5 - main image

Car Deal of the Day: BMW i5 gives luxury electric motoring for £394 a month

The BMW i5 is a high-tech electric saloon for a very reasonable price, as this Deal of the Day for 20 January goes to show
News
20 Jan 2025
Motorists are rejecting electric cars, it's clear hybrids are the answer
Mike Rutherford - Motorists are rejecting electric cars, it&#039;s clear hybrids are the answer - header

Motorists are rejecting electric cars, it's clear hybrids are the answer

Mike Rutherford believes motorists will snub electric cars in favour of hybrids for years to come
Opinion
19 Jan 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content