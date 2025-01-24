New Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 keeps it old-school with 799bhp supercharged V8 and six-speed manual
New muscle car will be accompanied by even more powerful track-focused GT350R
In 1965, Carroll Shelby proved what the original Ford Mustang could really do when he transformed what he called “a secretary’s car” into the iconic Shelby GT350. Now, 60 years later, there’s a new Shelby GT350 on the block, plus a track-ready GT350R, both offered with an almighty supercharged V8 engine and old-school six-speed manual.
Muscle-car fans should remember the last Shelby GT350, which was produced by Ford, because it featured a flat-plane crank V8 that could rev all the way to 8,250rpm – something no Mustang before could handle. This time, however, the new GT350 models will be built by Shelby American.
The more street-focused GT350 is available with either the stock 5.0-litre ‘Coyote’ V8 producing 473bhp, or Shelby can add a Whipple supercharger that takes output to 799bhp – an increase of nearly 70 per cent. This figure is when using 93 octane American petrol, though, so the 98 or 99 octane we get here would allow for even more power.
Whether you go naturally aspirated or supercharged, the GT350 can be had with a six-speed manual and a short-throw shifter, or Ford’s latest ten-speed automatic transmission.
Other upgrades include a new suspension system that lowers the GT350 by about an inch compared to stock, adjustable front and rear sway bars, a Borla cat-back exhaust system and lightweight 20-inch flow forged alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport tyres.
The signature Shelby stripes are present and correct, of course, and go from nose to tail. The bar brawler looks come courtesy of a new front grille design, a much more aggressive bumper with big brake ducts and a three-piece splitter, plus an aluminum ‘deep draw’ bonnet with central vent to help extract more heat.
Finally, at the rear is a large ducktail spoiler taken from the Shelby Super Snake – although customers will have the option of adding an even bigger spoiler on the bootlid.
The GT350R features an even more powerful 819bhp supercharged V8 engine, and is available exclusively with a six-speed manual. There’s also a suspension package from specialist JRi with fully adjustable shocks, extra chassis stiffening and upgrades from Alcon Racing.
Other highlights include a carbon fibre aero package, and lots more carbon fibre inside, plus a half roll cage for safety, extra chassis stiffness, a lap timer and four-point seat harnesses. If that’s not enough, customers can add Sparco carbon fibre racing seats.
Shelby made 562 GT350s in 1965, and the company has decided it’ll build the same amount of new models. Just 36 of these will be the hardcore GT350R, also staying true to its ancestor’s production numbers.
