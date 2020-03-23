Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray is coming to the UK: 646bhp hybrid on sale this year

The electrified all-wheel drive Corvette E-Ray will be produced in right-hand drive guise

By:Alastair Crooks
10 Jul 2025
Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray - front14

The Chevrolet Corvette might be America’s sports car, but it’s now got the green light to come to Britain. Shown off at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Corvette will arrive in September this year and it’ll come in E-Ray hybrid form.

The current, eighth-generation Corvette was launched way back in 2020 and in 2023 the world saw the first electrified Corvette in the shape of the E-Ray. 

Earlier this year the Corvette gained a mild mid-life update with a change to the interior’s central stack of buttons and more recently the ultimate 1,064bhp ZR1X iteration of the mid-engined sports car was unveiled. The E-Ray is set to be the only version of the Corvette we’ll get here, however.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Corvette E-Ray will line up against the Porsche 911 GTS E-Hybrid, not only because of its hybrid powertrain, but the price too. The Coupe is set to cost from £153,440 and the Convertible will be priced slightly higher at £159,230.

In the E-Ray, the electric motor and 6.2-litre naturally-aspirated V8 provide 646bhp in total. That means it falls slightly short of the non-hybrid C8 Z06 model on power, but the E-Ray completes the 0-60mph sprint quicker with a time of 2.9 seconds. That’s thanks to the all-wheel drive system, the first of its kind fitted to a Corvette. 

Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray - rear14

The E-Ray’s e-motor is powered by a 1.9kWh battery pack positioned between the seats to aid weight distribution. It can't be charged with a plug - instead, it's topped up by regenerative brake energy harvested while driving. To squeeze more efficiency from the powertrain, the E-Ray can shut-off four of its eight cylinders on the move, and pure-electric driving is possible at up to 44mph in ‘Stealth Mode’. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

A selection of six drive modes, including Tour, Track and a configurable My Mode setting, dictate the car’s deployment of electric power, while an additional Stealth Mode allows silent EV running when starting a journey.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Due to the battery and motor hardware, the E-Ray’s 1,712kg dry weight exceeds the standard car’s figure by 110kg. To compensate, Chevrolet’s engineers have fitted carbon ceramic brakes and the firm’s Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 suspension as standard, the latter of which is likely to adopt a bespoke tune. 

The E-Ray is just over 9cm wider than the base model, too, which should help mitigate the impact of the extra mass. A set of staggered 20- and 21-inch wheels are bespoke to the hybrid version, and can be specified with either Michelin Pilot Sport or grippier Pilot Sport 4S tyres. Those 21-inch rear wheels have colossal 345-width rubber to apply the E-Ray’s torque to the road. The wheels can be had in carbon fibre too, offering a 18.5kg weight reduction. 

To distinguish the newcomer as the electrified Corvette, there’s a unique Z06-inspired front bumper and the rear end has been restyled to blend with the wider bodyshell. There are ten exterior colours to choose from with the Corvette E-Ray too, along with carbon fibre exterior and interior trims.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best convertible cars and cabriolets to buy 2025
Best convertibles 2025 - header

Best convertible cars and cabriolets to buy 2025

Love the feeling of the wind in your hair while driving? These are the cars for you
Best cars & vans
3 Jul 2025
New Chevrolet Corvette ups interior game for 2026 but keeps all the V8 drama
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 - front cornering

New Chevrolet Corvette ups interior game for 2026 but keeps all the V8 drama

America’s mid-engined Ferrari rival gets a new-look interior
News
8 May 2025
New Corvette concept reimagines iconic sports car for Europe, but it won’t make production
Corvette concept - front

New Corvette concept reimagines iconic sports car for Europe, but it won’t make production

The new Corvette concept marks the opening of General Motors' Leamington Spa design studio
News
7 Apr 2025
Best supercars on sale 2025
Best supercars - header image

Best supercars on sale 2025

These cars are at the absolute pinnacle of performance, driving thrills and head-turning style…
Best cars & vans
17 Mar 2025

Most Popular

Ford Escort Mexico gets new lease of life with MST Sports
MST Ford Escort - front 3/4

Ford Escort Mexico gets new lease of life with MST Sports

While not officially Fords, the MST Mk1 and Mk2 Sports should drive as sharply as they look
News
7 Jul 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia vRS is the consummate all-rounder and only £255 a month!
Skoda Octavia vRS - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia vRS is the consummate all-rounder and only £255 a month!

A three-time Auto Express Family Car of the Year winner, paired with Golf GTI power, is our Deal of the Day for 6 July
News
6 Jul 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Peugeot 208 GT is a sharp supermini for less than £180 a month
Peugeot 208 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Peugeot 208 GT is a sharp supermini for less than £180 a month

It may be getting on a bit, but thanks to distinctive styling you really wouldn’t know it – Peugeot’s 208 is our Deal of the Day for 7 July
News
7 Jul 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content