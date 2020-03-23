The Chevrolet Corvette might be America’s sports car, but it’s now got the green light to come to Britain. Shown off at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Corvette will arrive in September this year and it’ll come in E-Ray hybrid form.

The current, eighth-generation Corvette was launched way back in 2020 and in 2023 the world saw the first electrified Corvette in the shape of the E-Ray.

Earlier this year the Corvette gained a mild mid-life update with a change to the interior’s central stack of buttons and more recently the ultimate 1,064bhp ZR1X iteration of the mid-engined sports car was unveiled. The E-Ray is set to be the only version of the Corvette we’ll get here, however.

The Corvette E-Ray will line up against the Porsche 911 GTS E-Hybrid, not only because of its hybrid powertrain, but the price too. The Coupe is set to cost from £153,440 and the Convertible will be priced slightly higher at £159,230.

In the E-Ray, the electric motor and 6.2-litre naturally-aspirated V8 provide 646bhp in total. That means it falls slightly short of the non-hybrid C8 Z06 model on power, but the E-Ray completes the 0-60mph sprint quicker with a time of 2.9 seconds. That’s thanks to the all-wheel drive system, the first of its kind fitted to a Corvette.

The E-Ray’s e-motor is powered by a 1.9kWh battery pack positioned between the seats to aid weight distribution. It can't be charged with a plug - instead, it's topped up by regenerative brake energy harvested while driving. To squeeze more efficiency from the powertrain, the E-Ray can shut-off four of its eight cylinders on the move, and pure-electric driving is possible at up to 44mph in ‘Stealth Mode’.