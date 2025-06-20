If ever there was a collection of random letters and numbers that undersell something, it’s ‘ZR1X’. These unremarkable four characters aren’t attached to a small Japanese SUV or high-riding electric car – but the most powerful Chevrolet Corvette ever, with no less than 1,250bhp.

On the new ZR1X, the American icon has been taken to a few orders of magnitude higher than ever before, meaning that on sheer numbers alone, it is brushing shoulders with hypercars.

In order to reach this figure, Chevrolet has created a hybridised powertrain that capitalises on an incredibly high-performing twin-turbocharged V8 engine and an electrified front axle, much in the way Lamborghini does on its new Temerario.

The difference is that the Chevrolet’s 5.5-litre V8 is considerably more powerful than the Lambo’s, with peak power of 1,064bhp and an astonishing peak torque of 1,188Nm – and these figures, remember, are without the e-motor being factored in.

It packs cutting-edge technology, too, such as a flat-plane crank and a pair of clever turbochargers that are integrated right into the exhaust manifold. This hand-built masterpiece of an engine really is a far cry from the pig-iron pushrod V8s generally associated with General Motors, and is instead directly related to the brand’s GT3 motorsport program.