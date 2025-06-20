New Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X is faster than a Ferrari F80
Ultimate version of US icon is a hypercar-baiting monster that costs the equivalent of a Porsche 911 GTS
If ever there was a collection of random letters and numbers that undersell something, it’s ‘ZR1X’. These unremarkable four characters aren’t attached to a small Japanese SUV or high-riding electric car – but the most powerful Chevrolet Corvette ever, with no less than 1,250bhp.
On the new ZR1X, the American icon has been taken to a few orders of magnitude higher than ever before, meaning that on sheer numbers alone, it is brushing shoulders with hypercars.
In order to reach this figure, Chevrolet has created a hybridised powertrain that capitalises on an incredibly high-performing twin-turbocharged V8 engine and an electrified front axle, much in the way Lamborghini does on its new Temerario.
The difference is that the Chevrolet’s 5.5-litre V8 is considerably more powerful than the Lambo’s, with peak power of 1,064bhp and an astonishing peak torque of 1,188Nm – and these figures, remember, are without the e-motor being factored in.
It packs cutting-edge technology, too, such as a flat-plane crank and a pair of clever turbochargers that are integrated right into the exhaust manifold. This hand-built masterpiece of an engine really is a far cry from the pig-iron pushrod V8s generally associated with General Motors, and is instead directly related to the brand’s GT3 motorsport program.
Additional power is then generated from an electrified front axle, which incorporates a 186bhp electric motor and a compact 1.9kWh battery pack to drive the front wheels completely independently of the rear. There’s no facility to plug the ZR1X in; its power is produced via regenerative braking, and it decouples at speeds of over 160mph.
Chevrolet has not finalised official performance figures, but suggests that 0-60mph will be possible in under two seconds and the 0-400m (or quarter mile) in under nine, blowing away even the (very) theoretical ‘10 second cars’ from the Fast and Furious franchise.
As with all hybrid-powered sports cars, there’s a range of different modes that change the way a ZR1X can deliver its performance. The first Endurance Mode ensures that the battery capacity is never fully depleted, ensuring that a high level of performance is possible over a long period. Qualifying Mode shortens that peak operating window, expelling more battery charge more quickly and allowing it to run empty. Push-to-Pass delivers maximum available performance.
To balance out this astounding potential, Chevrolet has introduced a new brake set-up that combines huge 419mm Alcon carbon ceramic discs with ten-piston calipers at the front and six-piston ones at the rear. High-performance Corvettes have long been known for their impressive braking performance, but these take things to another level, with a quoted deceleration of 1.9G between 180mph and 120mph.
In the US, the ZR1X will be offered with two chassis set-ups that both include magnetic dampers as standard. The base car is more road-biased and is paired with a standard sports tyre, but for ultimate track performance, the ZTK package ups the spring rates by 20 per cent, and swaps in some aggressive Michelin Cup 2R rubber.
It also enhances the aero package with a high-mounted rear spoiler, plus some other tweaks. This aero pack can be fitted to models on standard suspension as an option. In addition, carbon fibre wheels are available which usefully reduce unsprung mass.
The exterior design is closely related to the existing Corvette ZR1, which itself utilises a wider body that was first revealed for the naturally aspirated Z06. Inside, however, the ZR1X has adopted the Corvette’s new interior design, with a new triple-screen layout and the removal of the controversial climate control buttons.
Just about the only number that doesn’t match up to a hypercar is the price, which is $178,195, or £132,243 at current conversion rates. That’s equivalent to something like a well-optioned Porsche 911 GTS, while being more powerful and even quicker than the forthcoming Ferrari F80.
