Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Chevrolet Corvette ups interior game for 2026 but keeps all the V8 drama

America’s mid-engined Ferrari rival gets a new-look interior

By:Alastair Crooks
8 May 2025
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 - front cornering

The wraps came off the current, eight-generation Chevrolet Corvette back in 2020, so a mid-life facelift is long overdue for this iconic American sports car. And while the Corvette’s update for 2026 is limited to the interior, it’s still pretty significant. 

From the base-level Stingray to the ballistic ZR1 variant, the entire Corvette line-up will get a completely overhauled interior. Gone is the vertical spine of buttons between the seats that controlled things like the climate functions, with some of those controls now situated on a revised dual-screen layout. 

Chevrolet has also clearly listened to our criticisms that the infotainment set-up in the existing Corvette felt a little hard to use, thanks to some pretty basic graphics and a small interface. For 2026, the company has replaced the eight-inch touchscreen with a 12.7-inch central screen, and the 12-inch driver’s display with a 14-inch ‘diagonal driver information center’. There’s also a brand-new 6.6-inch touchscreen for the driver that displays additional vehicle information such G-force, tyre pressures, mileage or readouts from the Corvette’s traction management system.

Advertisement - Article continues below

On the centre console, the cup-holders have lost their folding lid, but there’s now an additional storage area for wireless smartphone charging, with the gear selector located in the same place and the drive mode selector repositioned in line with it. The volume knob has even been enlarged to make it easier to use and the ventilation controls can now be found under the central touchscreen on a row of physical buttons. 

New Chevrolet Corvette interior for the 2026 model year

Explaining the change in layout, Dusty Smith, performance driving product manager, said: “There’s an intentional balance of physical and virtual controls. For example, the head-up display controls are now virtualised, which opens space for Performance Traction Management controls to be intuitive physical buttons.” 

Other interior tweaks for the 2026 Corvette include ‘ultimate suede’, which adds more microfibre suede to the cabin, while an electrochromatic glass roof allows for three levels of opacity. There’s also two new exterior colours to choose from: Roswell Green Metallic and Blade Silver Metallic.

The line-up remains the same, with the 492bhp 6.2-litre V8 Stingray, the 661bhp 5.5-litre V8 Z06, the 646bhp hybridised V8 E-Ray and the flagship ZR1, which gets the same flat-plane-crank V8 as the Z06, but with twin-turbocharging for 1,049bhp. 

The Corvette has been available in the UK through a handful of official distributors for a few years and while we expect the new model to go on sale in the US in early 2026, there’s been no confirmation that it will come here. Pricing for any market hasn’t been announced either, but you can expect the entry-level Stingray to sit at around the £100,000 mark.

Tell us which new car you’re interested in and get the very best offers from our network of over 5,500 UK dealers to compare. Let’s go…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best convertible cars and cabriolets to buy 2025
Best convertibles 2025 - header

Best convertible cars and cabriolets to buy 2025

Love the feeling of the wind in your hair while driving? These are the cars for you
Best cars & vans
28 Apr 2025
New Corvette concept reimagines iconic sports car for Europe, but it won’t make production
Corvette concept - front

New Corvette concept reimagines iconic sports car for Europe, but it won’t make production

The new Corvette concept marks the opening of General Motors' Leamington Spa design studio
News
7 Apr 2025
Best supercars on sale 2025
Best supercars - header image

Best supercars on sale 2025

These cars are at the absolute pinnacle of performance, driving thrills and head-turning style…
Best cars & vans
17 Mar 2025
New Chevrolet Corvette Z06 review: a stunning American supercar
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 - front

New Chevrolet Corvette Z06 review: a stunning American supercar

One of the few true American supercars hits hard with a magnificent engine and a sweet chassis
Road tests
12 Dec 2024

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: Volvo XC60 Black Edition is a mean-looking, posh SUV for under £450 a month
Volvo XC60 - full front

Car Deal of the Day: Volvo XC60 Black Edition is a mean-looking, posh SUV for under £450 a month

The XC60 is Volvo’s best-selling car, and loved by Brits. It’s our Deal of the Day for 6 May
News
6 May 2025
New BMW 1 Series and electric i1 to target younger drivers with bold design
BMW 1 Series render - front

New BMW 1 Series and electric i1 to target younger drivers with bold design

The BMW 1 Series is set for a shake-up, with a Neue Klasse front end and a choice of hybrid or battery electric powertrains when it arrives in showroo…
News
7 May 2025
Ford should bring back the Fiesta. Oh no it shouldn't!
Opinion - Ford Fiesta

Ford should bring back the Fiesta. Oh no it shouldn't!

Bringing back the Ford Fiesta is a genius move, or a potential catastrophe
Opinion
5 May 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content