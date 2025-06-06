New Porsche 963 RSP is a sensational one-off racer for the road

Manufacturers such as Ferrari often take technology from race cars and incorporate it into their road cars, but Porsche has gone way beyond that by creating what is literally a road-legal version of the 963 hypercar that’s vying to win this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Sadly for billionaires everywhere, only one Porsche 963 RSP has been produced, inspired by a similar one-off, road-legal version of the two-time Le Mans-winning Porsche 917 race car the company made 50 years ago. That car was modified at the request of Italian Martini heir ‘Count’ Gregorio Rossi di Montelera, who was an enormous fan of the brand, and did manage to get a licence plate, in Alabama in the United States, of all places.

Porsche managed to make the legendary car road-legal by adding a set of exhaust silencers, extra mirrors, side indicators and a horn, and even crammed in a spare tyre. However, the modifications have been slightly more significant for the 963.

Advertisement - Article continues below

For starters, instead of being wrapped like the race car, the ultra-thin carbon fibre and Kevlar bodywork on the 963 RSP has been painted in the exact same Martini Silver hue as Count Rossi’s 917. The Porsche Museum in Germany even used its records to verify the paint-to-sample colour. Sitting pride of place on the nose is an enamel Porsche badge, rather than a sticker, while new vents were added to the front wings and a unique 3D printed badge was added to the rear light bar.