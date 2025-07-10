Porsche has revealed a range of new Black Edition versions of the Taycan and Cayenne models offering extra kit and a sinister new look. Available to order now, the Black Editions can be specified with a number of powertrains in each model, with prices starting at £95,700 for the Taycan EV and £88,900 for the Cayenne SUV.

Both cars will include a range of elements finished in gloss black, such as the window trim, badges, mirrors, an interior accent pack and treadplates. But, ironically, you don’t have to specify the Black Edition in black, with the whole colour range offered, including the expanded palette of ‘paint to sample shades’.

You can specify the Black Edition with Taycan and Taycan 4S saloon models, plus the Taycan 4 and 4S Sport Turismo. All of these now feature the larger Performance Battery Plus, which at 105kWh unlocks a range of up to 421 miles. However, these additions don’t come for free, because the Black Edition will cost around £5,000 more than the equivalent standard model.

The Cayenne Black Edition has a similar array of blacked-out elements, plus some equipment upgrades, including HD matrix LED headlights with tinted interior elements, black 21-inch wheels, a BOSE sound system and comfort seats with electric adjustment and memory function in black leather. A slate grey interior is also available.

Of course, as you’d expect of a Porsche, the personalisation options go much further. The company will also offer a Special Black Edition package, which includes Black Edition lettering on the front doors, plus illuminated door sill guards and a personalised vehicle key set.

The package can also be specified in a range of colours – not just black – and can be ordered with the base Cayenne, E-hybrid and S E-hybrid powertrain options, and with both the SUV and Coupe bodystyles. These also see a higher price, with the top-spec Cayenne S E-hybrid Black Edition costing £9,400 more than a standard model.

